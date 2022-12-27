Read full article on original website
Lilacs
3d ago
Our district pays VERY well yet it is rated LOW in educational performance stats. The asinine idea of "no child left behind" is partially to blame because students are being passed one year to another when they should be flunked.
Reply
4
Deplorable 1776
3d ago
People should be paid on results not tenure or steps.. with that said only 34% of 4th graders can read on grade level. Let’s take this to the school budget vote and say NO!
Reply(1)
3
johnny
3d ago
If they were paid on what they are producing a pay cut would be more in order.
Reply
9
Related
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
REPORT: New York had largest population decline amid pandemic
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report titled, "Growth in U.S. Population Shows Early Indication of Recovery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic." However, the population of New York State did just the opposite.
Upstate Will Make Big New York Minimum Wage History This Saturday
As New York enters 2023, its the time for many to solidify their New Year's resolutions. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023. For the tenth year in...
iheart.com
Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise
Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
yonkerstimes.com
Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago
The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
NY1
Hochul set to make New York history on Sunday
Kathy Hochul may not have been anticipating to become governor in August 2021. It was all thanks to the Buffalo native’s selection as a running mate by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. Now on Sunday, Hochul will take the oath of office to become the first woman in...
New York needs school choice, not more money for ever-worse results
New York’s leaders are stuck in an unwinnable battle, doubling down on past failures in the hope things will magically improve. Despite dwindling public-school enrollments driven by families leaving the state, the Board of Regents proposes increasing state education aid by $3.4 billion, or almost 11% percent, over this year’s already-bloated amount. The state has followed the strategy of spending more on schools — with little improvement to show for it — for more than 20 years. Total school spending more than tripled between 1995 and 2020. State education aid itself grew by $11 billion between 2013 and 2022, while enrollment...
Nursing homes in NYS can now waive penalties for staffing requirements
Earlier this year, we told you about some new staffing laws for nursing homes. Fast forward to Dec. of 2022, the state is bending the rules for nursing homes unable to meet requirements.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
localsyr.com
New York State gas tax holiday ending this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The average price per gallon of gas in New York State is $3.40, but as we ring in the new year, that could change. A multi-county cap on gas tax has already expired in our area, including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties which put caps on their gas tax. They were only collecting taxes for up to three dollars per gallon, adding up to about 12 cents a gallon in savings.
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
newyorkcitynews.net
NY legislators pass bill making them best-paid in US at $142,000
ALBANY, New York: Legislators from New York's Assembly and Senate returned to the state capital this week to vote themselves a pay raise, which would make them the best-paid state lawmakers in the US. Under a bill they passed during a special session, the lawmakers would be paid a base...
Study: The most-broken house rules in New York
From "keep your room clean" to "no interrupting," many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. But according to a HomeAdvisor study, New Yorkers feel right at home breaking those guidelines.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional, but restriction remains for now
While a federal judge says the ban on guns in places of worship is unconstitutional, the restriction remains in place while the state appeals. The prohibition of guns in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain in place while the state appeals a federal judge’s decision. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 11