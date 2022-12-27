ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IA

Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

The University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does. (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa) Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Border crisis Operation Lone Star

Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties. (The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say.
TEXAS STATE

