Fantasy Hockey Values: Erik Karlsson continues to rack up the points

In this space, we'll look at which NHL players are seeing their fantasy hockey values rise or fall on a week-to-week basis.

This week's article includes a Duck doing swimmingly well, the current first-line winger in the Desert, EK65 remaining hot, Carolina's new No. 1 netminder and the first overall selection in the 2021 draft scuffling a bit.

First Liners (Risers)

Mason McTavish, C, ANA

McTavish has mixed hot streaks with cold stretches, which isn't that surprising since this is his first full season in the NHL. He's currently in the middle of a run of solid production, with two goals and four helpers over his last five outings. On the year, the third overall pick in 2021 is up to six goals and 14 assists in 35 contests, with nine of those points coming on the man-advantage. Centering the third line for the Ducks, look for McTavish to see a slight increase in minutes as Anaheim is already playing for the future.

Jared McCann, LW, SEA

McCann has been on quite a heater, collecting nine goals in his past 12 outings. That run has upped his season mark to 16 tallies alongside the six assists he's added in 29 games. McCann, selected in the expansion draft by Seattle, posted 50 points for the first time in his career last season. He's moved from center to left wing, opposite Matty Beniers, and is on an early pace to set a new career high, aided by his current line placement.

Travis Konecny, RW, PHI

After missing five games due to injury, Konecny has kept the beat rolling since his Dec. 1 return. So far this month, Konecny has eight goals and five assists in 12 games, including three straight multi-point efforts before the league's Christmas break. Philly as a whole has struggled, but Konecny has shown he's most certainly a top-six winger and not out of place on the top unit. Konecny is up to 32 points in 29 games and is on pace to challenge his career high of 61 points, set in 2019-20.

Michael Amadio, LW, VGK

With Jack Eichel sidelined, Amadio has stood in nicely on the top line. Skating alongside Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson, Amadio has notched five points in his last three games, with the trio combining for nine points Friday. Amadio's run on the top trio likely will end when Eichel returns, but until that happens, enjoy the production you're receiving if you already added him to your roster. Once Eichel is back, Amadio will likely slide to the third line.

Erik Karlsson, D, SJS

Any concerns that Karlsson might slow have been largely dispelled by his continued high level of production. The veteran notched his third four-point effort of the season Thursday against the Wild, extending his current point streak to nine games (two tallies, 12 assists). On the year, the two-time Norris Trophy winner is up to 13 goals and 33 apples in just 35 games in what's already his best season since 2017-18. Karlsson's name continues to be prominently mentioned in the trade market, though no deal is rumored to be close. Regardless of where he lands, he should continue to rack up points.

K'Andre Miller, D, NYR

Very quietly, after a rough start to the season and some struggles in November, Miller has found his form of a year ago when he was a key component of the Rangers' run to the Eastern Conference Final. Miller has been much better positionally but almost as importantly has shown an improved recognition of when to pinch or lay back as well as use his offensive skills to create chances. A former forward, Miller is still learning how to play defense, but he has two goals and six assists in his last nine contests after managing zero goals and eight helpers in his first 26 games of the season.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR

Kochetkov has been brilliant since replacing the injured Frederik Andersen in the second week of November. After initially splitting time with Antti Raanta, it's been The Kochetkov Show between the pipes for the Canes. The 23-year-old 2019 second-round pick is 10-1-4 with a 1.94 goals-against average (GAA) and .928 save percentage (SV%) in 15 contests. Andersen is back practicing with the team and the rumor is Carolina will keep all three goalies, so monitor the situation though Kochetkov may have laid claim to the No. 1 spot with his fine performance.

Jacob Markstrom, G, CGY

Very quietly, Markstrom looks to have gotten back on the beam in December. He notched his third straight win Friday and has allowed more than three goals just once in eight games this month after doing so four times in November. The 32-year-old goalie improved to 11-8-4 with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 24 outings, though his numbers — as seen from the first two sentences of this paragraph — are trending in the right direction.

Others include David Krejci, Dylan Larkin, Kent Johnson, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Staal, Drake Batherson, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Michael Bunting, Mikko Rantanen, Michael Rasmussen, Rasmus Andersson, Torey Krug, Josh Morrissey, Alex Pietrangelo, Linus Ullmark, Jake Oettinger, Marc-Andre Fleury and Logan Thompson.

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Mark Scheifele, C, WPG

The overall season numbers — 20 goals and eight assists — are relatively nice, especially in the lamp-lighting department, but those who play DFS have a slightly different view. Scheifele has five goals in his last nine games, but that output came in three contests, meaning he failed to dent the scoresheet six times. In addition, after notching 41 helpers in 2021-22 — his fourth straight season with 41 or more assists — Scheifele's eight this season make his line look more Cy Young-like than anything else.

Troy Terry, RW, ANA

Terry was one of the pleasant surprises of the 2021-22 season. Selected in the fifth round in 2015, Terry had middling success in his first few years in the league. Last season, Terry exploded on the scene, finishing with career-best marks in goals (37), assists (30), points (67), shots on goal (192), power-play points (15) and average time on ice (18:14). Terry got off to a strong start this season but has recently hit the skids with just a goal and an assist over his last eight games. He's still seeing top-line minutes, so for now, view this as a mild setback.

Owen Power, D, BUF

The upside for Power, who's currently sidelined with a lower-body injury, is tremendous. In addition, his defensive positioning and advanced metrics are solid. But unless you play in a league that uses stats such as expected goals scored and the like, those numbers aren't doing your fantasy team much good. Power has 10 assists on the year but none in the last seven games before he was sidelined. Maybe the time off will be the elixir to unlock his offensive production, but at this point, he's a sell-high based on name recognition and expectations.

Thomas Greiss, G, STL

Greiss was signed by the Blues to a one-year deal this offseason to provide a veteran backup behind Jordan Binnington after Ville Husso was traded to Detroit. Greiss has been very uneven mixing solid with brutal starts, resulting in a 4-5-0 record with a 3.55 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 11 contests this season. The Blues may look to rely even more on Binnington, especially if he's able to eliminate the peaks and valleys that have plagued his season.

Others include Trevor Zegras, Sam Bennett, Oliver Wahlstrom, Jonathan Drouin, Mattias Ekholm, Justin Faulk and Daniil Tarasov.