Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man on probation arrested for drug possession
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Christopher Joshua Jackson, 35, was arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation in a previous case. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
Florida woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing uncle during family gathering
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A woman in Beverly Hills, Florida, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her uncle to death during a family gathering, officials say. Sammantha Danielle Driggers, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child
A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Thursday and faces one charge of domestic battery by strangulation after a verbal argument over ordering food escalated and became physical, deputies say.
WCJB
Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed. David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting. “I don’t know what...
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor
A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office offering $50,000 reward for leads in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it's offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who is believed to have murdered Jaworski Williams. Deputies say Williams was killed on Dec. 30 of 2017. He was found unresponsive in his home...
WESH
Marion County deputies shoot man who threatens to "take care of situation himself"
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 29, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages. While a man was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, he advised he wasn't...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, December 28
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
WCJB
MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
mycbs4.com
'I need closure': Grandmother of 14-year-old girl found dead from homicide speaks out
Debra Appling is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Demiah Appling. "I'm devastated. I'm confused. And I miss her," Debra said. She was not only Demiah's grandmother but her legal guardian. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified remains found in Gilchrist County as the missing teen earlier this month. A...
News4Jax.com
Assortment of illegal narcotics discovered during drug raid inside Middleburg home, deputies say
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Two brothers are facing narcotics charges following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs inside a home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Justice, 29, of Middleburg on Thursday remained in the Clay County Jail on a...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala
A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
ocala-news.com
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness men arrested for illegal hunting, gun and drug charges
Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow. According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were...
fox35orlando.com
Haleigh Cummings' father accused of pushing Florida deputy, rapping 'you think I'm scared of prison'
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings – a 5-year-old girl who vanished from her Florida home in 2009 and has never been found – was arrested on Christmas Day after allegedly pushing a deputy and knocking his agency radio to the ground, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
10NEWS
Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
