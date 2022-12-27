ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micanopy, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man on probation arrested for drug possession

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Christopher Joshua Jackson, 35, was arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation in a previous case. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
NEWBERRY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor

A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
FORT MCCOY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, December 28

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
WCJB

MSCO detectives arrest man suspected in deadly shooting in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are rejecting claims of self-defense made by a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Citra on Monday. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mike Jones, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder after he shot and killed William Pray, 56, outside a home on Northeast 163rd Lane in Citra.
CITRA, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after stealing two vehicles in Ocala

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing two vehicles in Ocala. On Wednesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on Pine Trace Track in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who was standing near her Toyota Tacoma.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle

Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives

DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness men arrested for illegal hunting, gun and drug charges

Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow. According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were...
INVERNESS, FL
10NEWS

Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy