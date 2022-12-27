I travel. A lot. I find myself flying out of town around 12 times a year. Sometimes once a month, other times maybe even twice a month but I'm finding myself driving to Tri-Cities more and more to fly out of town ever since Yakima dropped to once inconvenient flight daily. Flying out in the afternoon means it doesn't connect to much in the same day. It also means flying back to Yakima will have you waking up extra early in whatever town you're in to get back in time for the one flight from Seattle back home. It doesn't mean the end of the world, though, as there are still several towns that you can fly out of Yakima's amazing airport for the sake of convenience and arrive where ever you're going in the same day. Sure, some of these flights having you landing at your destination near midnight but it's better than having to sleep at the airport.

