GOP begins to turn on newly-elected George Santos over ‘despicable and unfathomable’ lies

By John Bowden
The Independent
 3 days ago

Congressman-elect George Santos is already beginning to see his own party turn on him, days before he is to take office as one of the newest members of the House representing New York City.

The Republican politician has faced a barrage of criticism since a flurry of news reports revealed that he never went to college where he said he studied, never worked where he said he was employed, and was not, as he had previously claimed, Jewish or descended from survivors of the Holocaust.

It was a breathtaking series of lies that Mr Santos admitted to this week, following days of silence over the holidays and a promise to address the issues after his initial denunciation of the reporting as defamatory attacks.

Now, the political newcomer is seeing his own side distance itself and even call for retribution while Democrats openly mock him as a fraud and a liar.

On Tuesday morning, the Republican Jewish Coalition, a powerful GOP group, released a statement condemning his misrepresentations of his supposed Jewish faith and barred him from future events.

And Jason Miller, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, wrote on his GETTR platform: “Get rid of this loser”.

The calls for Mr Santos’s removal have yet to reach the GOP caucus on Capitol Hill, which has largely chosen to remain silent on the issue in recent days.

That could change given the scope of the negative press and commentary which has surrounded the embattled New York Republican, which has even reached Fox News. He’s scheduled to appear on Tucker Carlson later Tuesday evening.

Democrats in Congress, meanwhile, are beginning to demand that Mr Santos face a House Ethics Committee investigation, which could occur once he takes office in January. Some want him to resign before that even takes place.

“George Santos should resign as Congressman-elect. If he refuses, Congress should expel him. He should also be investigated by authorities. Just about every aspect of his life appears to be a lie. We’ve seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication,” wrote Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro.

Rep Ritchie Torres, Mr Santos’s fellow New Yorker, added: “George Santos, a former call center employee falling behind on his rent, lent his campaign a staggering $705,000. Where did all that money come from? The Ethics Committee MUST start investigating immediately.”

Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, was another who suggested that Mr Santos’s actions may have included criminal activity.

“This headline should read: ‘Admitted Serial Liar Swears He’s Not a Criminal,’” he mused about a CNN story regarding Mr Santos’s admittance of his lies.

Claire Huxatable
3d ago

He’s typical of the GOP full of liars and more liars while everyone is stealing money from their uneducated toothless constituents. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Their going to keep losing

Carole Karsten
3d ago

Give me a break. His was not a little "white lie". Everything he said was a lie. And it's not just resume lying, it's his heritage, his financial disclosures, his family history. It is so truthful that Repugs lie and lie and lie and yet the typical response is to deflect and talk about Dems. The difference is that Dems don't let them get away with it. Repugs are shameless. This past election has emphasized the extent to where they will go. It never stops with these despicable people and it's just the beginning. They throw unfounded, unproven, blatant lies out there and their brilliant ideas are to have congressional investigations. They have been demoralized and outed by their complicity with Trumpism, and that's their answer. Supporters of Repugs will never see any real legislative responsibility from those useless power hungry nothing's.

AdequatelyBreathless
3d ago

Tulsi Gabbard’s interview with him on Fox last night was epic!! Called him out on his lies and really ripped him a brand new one. He was not happy with himself for agreeing to be on the show. It was epic! Go, Tulsi.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

