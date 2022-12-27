Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year
ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
Indian Trail's transition was "a major change" says principal
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Dr. James Jacobs, principal at Indian Trail Middle School, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition that resulted in the school losing 5th grade but gaining 7th and 8th. In the spring of 2021,...
"They never left"; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year under their belt, Fairmont Elementary’s principal, Ms. Carol McGill, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition in Johnson City Schools and bringing fifth grade back to Fairmont. In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced their...
Washington County Schools share achievements in 2022, look ahead to more improvements in 2023
As Washington County Schools prepare to return from winter break and finish out the academic year, superintendent Jerry Boyd takes a moment to reflect on the district’s achievements in 2022 and to look forward to continuing work in 2023. Looking back.
Lebanon rallies in OT to knock off Virginia High for PVNB crown
WISE — Lebanon had to use an overtime period to do it, but the Pioneers kept their record perfect. Using a 10-0 run to start overtime, Lebanon outscored Virginia High 13-7 in the extra period to take a 69-63 win in the championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.
Westminster Academy turns back previously unbeaten Christ School
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team. Westminster relied on its...
Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories
Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
Myers Park uses defense to reach Arby's Classic title game; Alexander wins Slam Dunk Contest
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brute strength and even better defense carried the Myers Park boys basketball team to the finals of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Friday inside Viking Hall. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based Mustangs knocked off previously undefeated Norcross of Georgia 66-62 in the first semifinal.
Norcross downs MRA in thrilling OT game on Day 3 at Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?. No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'
BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
Prep roundup: Science Hill nabs double-digit win in Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Knocking down a dozen 3-point shots, Science Hill upended Daytona Beach school Seabreeze 63-49 on Wednesday in a Sunshine Classic losers’ bracket matchup. Going 5 of 7 from the field, Daniel Nerren totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Oliver Peterson canned...
Roundup: Gate City girls fend off Cloudland in double OT
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Gate City’s girls basketball team is still unbeaten, but only by the skin of the Lady Blue Devils’ teeth. Lexi Ervin scored 15 points, including four crucial free throws, and Gate City pulled out a 48-44 win over host Cloudland in double overtime on Friday night.
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died on Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Kingsport Chamber of Commerce prepares for New Year's Eve Bash
KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce started setting up for the New Year's Eve Bash on Fri. Dec. 30 at Meadowview.
Bucs visit Keydets eyeing fourth straight SoCon road win
East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver will never take winning for granted, but he wasn’t entirely thrilled with his team’s performance in its latest victory. After the Bucs opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory at Wofford to break a five-game losing streak, Oliver...
Update: Frigid temperatures, power blackouts trigger sprinkler line breaks at Hawkins schools
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.
Rose B. Amato
KINGSPORT - Rose Amato, 99, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was the owner of Amatos Restaurant for 25 years in Kingsport and Amatos Country-Inn Restaurant in Saugerties, NY, for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph...
Locals enjoy warmer weather at Warriors Path State Park
KINGSPORT— Residents enjoy the warmer weather at Warriors Parth State Park on Thursday Dec. 29. As the holiday weekend approaches, residents in Kingsport can expect warm temperatures.
