ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO