Elizabethton, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year

ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Indian Trail's transition was "a major change" says principal

With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Dr. James Jacobs, principal at Indian Trail Middle School, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition that resulted in the school losing 5th grade but gaining 7th and 8th. In the spring of 2021,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lebanon rallies in OT to knock off Virginia High for PVNB crown

WISE — Lebanon had to use an overtime period to do it, but the Pioneers kept their record perfect. Using a 10-0 run to start overtime, Lebanon outscored Virginia High 13-7 in the extra period to take a 69-63 win in the championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.
LEBANON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories

Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
Kingsport Times-News

Norcross downs MRA in thrilling OT game on Day 3 at Arby’s

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?. No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Prep roundup: Science Hill nabs double-digit win in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Knocking down a dozen 3-point shots, Science Hill upended Daytona Beach school Seabreeze 63-49 on Wednesday in a Sunshine Classic losers’ bracket matchup. Going 5 of 7 from the field, Daniel Nerren totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Oliver Peterson canned...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Gate City girls fend off Cloudland in double OT

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Gate City’s girls basketball team is still unbeaten, but only by the skin of the Lady Blue Devils’ teeth. Lexi Ervin scored 15 points, including four crucial free throws, and Gate City pulled out a 48-44 win over host Cloudland in double overtime on Friday night.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs visit Keydets eyeing fourth straight SoCon road win

East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver will never take winning for granted, but he wasn’t entirely thrilled with his team’s performance in its latest victory. After the Bucs opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory at Wofford to break a five-game losing streak, Oliver...
Kingsport Times-News

Rose B. Amato

KINGSPORT - Rose Amato, 99, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was the owner of Amatos Restaurant for 25 years in Kingsport and Amatos Country-Inn Restaurant in Saugerties, NY, for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph...
KINGSPORT, TN

