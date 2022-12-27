ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

worcestermag.com

Table Hoppin': Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls debuts in West Boylston

Achara “Fawn” Weydt started her first Thai restaurant with a good idea and optimistic investors. She is now owner/co-owner of six restaurants in Central Massachusetts, including the popular Brown Rice Thai Cuisine in West Boylston and Thai House of Holden. Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls in West Boylston is the newest in the string of openings.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats to open at Worcester Public Market

Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats will soon be opening its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. Briana Azier, owner of the artisan chocolate and treat business, told MassLive that she would be taking over the lease for the space in the Public Market in January and would be taking a short time to build out the back, hire staff and get ready to open.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening

A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Chan Medical School employees paint Worcester's East Middle School

WORCESTER, Mass. - Volunteers from UMass Chan Medical School were brightening the halls at Worcester's East Middle School Thursday with a new coat of paint. It's part of their longstanding commitment to support students and staff within Worcester's North Quadrant. The medical school said it's important for students to know people care about them and their education.
WORCESTER, MA
POPSUGAR

What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert

Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'Christmas miracle' bulldog found after 33 days in the woods

MILLBURY, Mass. - One Millbury family is celebrating a Christmas miracle - their dog who had been missing for 33 days returned home safe, and just in time for the holidays. A Millbury family is celebrating the return of their bulldog, who had been missing for 33 days. Betsy, a...
MILLBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?

Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
BOSTON, MA

