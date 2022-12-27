Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
worcestermag.com
Table Hoppin': Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls debuts in West Boylston
Achara “Fawn” Weydt started her first Thai restaurant with a good idea and optimistic investors. She is now owner/co-owner of six restaurants in Central Massachusetts, including the popular Brown Rice Thai Cuisine in West Boylston and Thai House of Holden. Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls in West Boylston is the newest in the string of openings.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Worcester's 'Princess Melayah' Loses 4-Month Battle With Rare Condition
A Massachusetts family is grieving after losing their "princess" to a rare condition ahead of the holidays. Melayah, age 6, was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital with an "unexpected illness" the week before Christmas, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The Worcester elementary school student was waiting for a new pair...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats to open at Worcester Public Market
Leicester-based Bri’s Sweet Treats will soon be opening its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market. Briana Azier, owner of the artisan chocolate and treat business, told MassLive that she would be taking over the lease for the space in the Public Market in January and would be taking a short time to build out the back, hire staff and get ready to open.
Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening
A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School employees paint Worcester's East Middle School
WORCESTER, Mass. - Volunteers from UMass Chan Medical School were brightening the halls at Worcester's East Middle School Thursday with a new coat of paint. It's part of their longstanding commitment to support students and staff within Worcester's North Quadrant. The medical school said it's important for students to know people care about them and their education.
What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert
Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
spectrumnews1.com
'Christmas miracle' bulldog found after 33 days in the woods
MILLBURY, Mass. - One Millbury family is celebrating a Christmas miracle - their dog who had been missing for 33 days returned home safe, and just in time for the holidays. A Millbury family is celebrating the return of their bulldog, who had been missing for 33 days. Betsy, a...
PHOTOS: Bobcat spotted in East Longmeadow backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard on Wednesday in East Longmeadow.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!
Photo by(Holmestead Harvest) (EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Holmestead Harvest has announced the exciting news that they've joined the Massachusetts Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) and revealed that starting January 1, 2023, they will be accepting HIP! The HIP program benefits families and individuals receiving SNAP benefits.
nbcboston.com
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Comments / 0