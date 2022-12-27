ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chargers expected to have Joey Bosa back at practice this week

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9Rrv_0jvsmjgs00

The Chargers will get a key player back as the regular season nears an end and they get into postseason play.

Los Angeles is expected to get edge defender Joey Bosa back at practice this week, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Bridget Cotton.

Head coach Brandon Staley teased the possibility of Bosa and left tackle Rashawn Slater returning, and it appears the prolific pass rusher will be the first of the two.

When asked about the status of Bosa, Staley said, “We’re going to take that on a day-to-day basis.”

From the day he begins practicing, L.A. will have three weeks to activate him from injured reserve.

Bosa has been out since Week 3 when he sustained a torn groin injury that required surgery.

Getting the four-time Pro Bowler is enormous for a defense that has finally found its stride in the past three games.

During the first two games of the season, Bosa and his partner-in-crime Khalil Mack were wreaking havoc, as they combined for 5.5 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures, and 13 hurries.

Throw in Kyle Van Noy coming into his own, as he has ten pressures and three sacks in the last three contests, and there should be plenty of production from the edge defender position.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers QB Trey Lance has 2nd surgery on ankle

The 49ers on Saturday announced. Trey Lance underwent another surgery on his injured right ankle. Lance had hardware placed in his ankle during the initial surgery. This second procedure removed that hardware, which was causing some issues for the young signal caller. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Lance will be...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their New Year’s Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) on injured reserve. After having previously placed tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR on Friday, Denver was left with two open spots on the 53-man roster.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban

Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James fined for hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was fined $25,462 for the hit he laid on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in Week 16. It wasn’t expected that James would be suspended due to the hit, but he was ejected and slapped with a hefty fine the week following. Both Dulin and James will miss their Week 17 games due to being in the league’s concussion protocol.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy