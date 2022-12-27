Read full article on original website
Photos: Early morning car hauler fire on U.S. 301
WALDO, Fla. – At 6:54 a.m. this morning, Alachua County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial vehicle fire on US 301 near CR 225, north of Waldo. Upon arrival, crews reported a car hauler carrying nine vehicles on fire, with four of the vehicles on the trailer fully involved as well.
Alachua County 911 Coordinator Arnold Godwin appointed to the Florida E911 Board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Karen Dearden, Arnold Godwin, and Jason Shimko to the E911 Board. Dearden, of Tallahassee, is the External Affairs Manager for AT&T Florida. She was previously the Communications Director for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Dearden earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in counseling and human systems from Florida State University.
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart “cash card” scam
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sterling Jay Jenkins, 26, and Keondreia Brentorion Williams, 23, both from Michigan, have been charged with grand theft and engaging in a scheme to defraud after allegedly using a cash card scam to purchase 10 diamond rings from a Gainesville Walmart and then returning them to a different Gainesville Walmart for a cash refund. The pair are allegedly part of a Michigan group that has been featured in media warnings about the scam.
Gainesville man arrested for inappropriate touching of 15-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under 16 years old after allegedly inappropriately touching the sister of a friend. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded yesterday to a report that Munoz had molested a 15-year-old girl....
Jail Booking Log, December 28
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Eastside High School student arrested for threatening family with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Artrell Amarion Otis Little, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and tampering with evidence. Little, who is listed as a senior at...
Newberry man on probation arrested for drug possession
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Christopher Joshua Jackson, 35, was arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on a warrant for violating probation in a previous case. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
