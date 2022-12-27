Read full article on original website
Nathaniel Rives Newman, III “Nat,”
Nathaniel Rives Newman, III “Nat,” 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Bolivar, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Rev. John Banks officiating. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Stanton, TN. A visitation will be held from 1 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Irene Leek Colvett
Irene Leek Colvett, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All Services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Irene was born on February 17, 1944, at Norris Crossing, TN to the late Ernest Leek and Jennie Lee...
New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration to be hosted in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special event aimed at children will give kids a fun way to ring in the New Year. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration. Saturday night, the community is invited downtown for a night of ice skating and...
New housing aimed at helping the elderly
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Housing Authority is setting up plans to help the elderly in Henderson County. The housing authority recently started a nonprofit organization to help make this a reality. “We have actually started a nonprofit off of our housing authority. 501(c)(3) by the name of TAG-C...
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
Family shaken after bullet strikes daughter’s bedroom
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Chester County, a family was having lunch around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a loud noise. The family thought a large item had fallen in one of the rooms, but when Lauren Balius looked into her youngest daughters bedroom, she was shocked at what she discovered.
Planning to celebrate the new year with fireworks? Some may be harder to find
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fireworks can be an essential part of any new year’s celebration. However, this year there are some common ones that may seem harder to find. A small fireworks shortage could affect you when you go fireworks shopping this season. “The main thing that’s difficult...
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
Man arrested after Thursday night homicide in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Thursday night homicide in Hardin County leads to an arrest. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms 23-year-old Sonny Cole McVay is currently in custody. According to the TBI, agents joined the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at the request of District Attorney General Neil Thompson...
Arrest made in shooting death of Humboldt woman
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting. 44-year-old Courtney Bushun Dickey is currently in custody at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. Police say an investigation has been ongoing into the shooting of Marquise Antionette...
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/22 – 12/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
TWRA to close one of two access areas at Lake Graham for winter months
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is temporarily closing ‘Access Area 2’ at Lake Graham in east Madison County. The closure will last from January 2 until February 11 due to low winter use and limited staffing. If you would like to fish at...
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
