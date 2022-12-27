Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ten Pressing Questions: Ohio State goes for redemption, shot at national title vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- No. 4 Ohio State will face defending national champion and top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium here tonight. ESPN will have coverage at 8 p.m. tonight, following the first semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU from the Fiesta Bowl.
Across The Years: Ohio State gets another shot to take down No. 1
ATLANTA -- What does it take to be Number 1?. That was the question the hip hop rapper Nelly raised in his hit single #1. With a berth in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State will have a chance to finish this season No. 1. But it will take two wins in the playoff, beginning with tonight’s match-up against defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN).
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Paris Johnson Jr. focused on the now, not the NFL
ATLANTA -- Ohio State junior left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. spoke at Peach Bowl media day about a variety of topics as the Buckeyes prepare to play Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN). Johnson was selected as a first-team All-American by the FWAA. and here is a transcript of his remarks (thanks to the Peach Bowl's media relations staff for providing it):
landgrantholyland.com
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Following Ohio State-Georgia, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast
ATLANTA -- Following Ohio State's clash with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. The show will be hosted by Dave Biddle and he will be joined within the first half of the show by Bax and Heater. Then following postgame interviews, Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy will join the festivities from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
Authorities seize over $2 million worth of fentanyl in Columbus bust; 3 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police announced three people were arrested after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. According to a press release, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force intercepted the narcotics earlier this week with an estimated street value of over $2 million.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
