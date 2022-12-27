ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Across The Years: Ohio State gets another shot to take down No. 1

ATLANTA -- What does it take to be Number 1?. That was the question the hip hop rapper Nelly raised in his hit single #1. With a berth in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State will have a chance to finish this season No. 1. But it will take two wins in the playoff, beginning with tonight’s match-up against defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN).
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Paris Johnson Jr. focused on the now, not the NFL

ATLANTA -- Ohio State junior left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. spoke at Peach Bowl media day about a variety of topics as the Buckeyes prepare to play Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN). Johnson was selected as a first-team All-American by the FWAA. and here is a transcript of his remarks (thanks to the Peach Bowl's media relations staff for providing it):
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Following Ohio State-Georgia, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast

ATLANTA -- Following Ohio State's clash with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. The show will be hosted by Dave Biddle and he will be joined within the first half of the show by Bax and Heater. Then following postgame interviews, Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy will join the festivities from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
