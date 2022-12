Graduate program to prepare new generation of leaders in international agriculture. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture received a USDA-NIFA grant to launch a new graduate fellowship program designed to help meet the projected need for international trade leaders. The fellowship will include a fully funded, two-week, special international study in Southeast Asia. Pictured, Gracie Pekarcik, study abroad coordinator at the UTIA Smith Center for International Sustainable Agriculture, joins Cambodian producers in the field. Image by D. Ader.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO