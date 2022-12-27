Shot in the arm: Kendall Hendrix’s return to full health after two ACL tears is a boost for West Bloomfield’s title defense

Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
One step forward, two steps back: Trio of OLSM hoopsters ruled ineligible once again
ORCHARD LAKE — After beating the Catholic League in U.S. District Court to finally get on the floor Dec. 14, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore boys hoopsters Jayden Savoury and Isaiah “Zip” Hines have now been ruled ineligible for the remainder of the 2022-2023 campaign by the MHSAA because the MHSAA no longer recognizes the historic CHSL athletic power as a boarding school.
The Oakland Press
Newcomer Carson Cagigal’s hat trick leads Stoney Creek past St. Clair Shores Unified
ROCHESTER — The Stoney Creek Cougars got a big night from newcomer Carson Cagigal and rolled to a 6-2 win over St. Clair Shores Unified Wednesday evening on the second day of the Rochester Showcase. Stoney Creek jumped out to an early lead on Cagigal’s first goal, when he...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
The Oakland Press
‘Jackets for Joints’ promo deemed a success
A marijuana retailer’s recent holiday promotion reportedly brought in more than 1,000 jackets and coats for area kids in need. Puff Cannabis of Michigan’s “Jackets for Joints” promo offered a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls valued at $50 in exchange for a new jacket or coat for youngsters, ages 3 to 12 years old. Its seven stores participated, including its Madison Heights location where the company is headquartered.
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
fox2detroit.com
First gentleman Marc Mallory gives rare interview, says no interest in running for office: 'None'
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's First Gentleman, former dentist Dr. Marc Mallory, rarely talks to the news media but with a nudge from his wife the governor, he sat down again with FOX 2's Tim Skubick to discuss what it's like to be the husband of the state's chief executive.
Body of Michigan doctor missing since last week found in pond near his home
Police recovered the body of a Michigan doctor who has been missing since last week. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: At La Pinata, everything is made from scratch
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Luis Herrera, owner of the La Piñata in Oshtemo Township, prides himself on providing a true experience in Mexican cuisine. “It’s not like Tex-Mex,” Herrera said. “It’s authentic Mexican food.”. And Herrera would know. Born in Mexico, he first honed his...
A remote part of Michigan is home to one of the country’s top-rated ski resorts
MOHAWK, MI - Colorado, Utah, Idaho... Michigan. Yes, Michigan has a ski resort ranked right up there and even higher than some of the top resorts you’d find in some of the most visited ski areas in North America. USA Today came out with its list of the 10...
clarkstonnews.com
Familiar face calling it a career
Patricia Douglas started working for Clarkston Community Schools in 1991 to be on the same schedule as her three children who were attending Andersonville Elementary. Now some 31 years later, Douglas retired earlier this month after spending the last 23 years as Independence Elementary’s secretary. “My reason for seeking...
Passenger dies after vehicle goes off icy road in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI — A 47-year-old man died after the vehicle he was a passenger in went off an icy rural Michigan road and rolled over into a ditch, police said. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 5:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 11000 block of Norman Road in Brockway Township, south of Yale, after a single-vehicle crash.
