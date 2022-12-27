Shot in the arm: Kendall Hendrix’s return to full health after two ACL tears is a boost for West Bloomfield’s title defense

LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO