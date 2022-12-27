These Universities Are The Safest In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

Campus safety is always a top priority for students and families when choosing a college to attend .

Niche compiled a list of the state's safest colleges and universities. The website states, "The 2023 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer a safe and healthy environment for little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage."

Here are the state's top 10 safest colleges and universities in Arizona for 2023:

Arizona College of Nursing - tempe Pima Medical Institute - Tucson Brookline College - Phoenix Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University - Prescott Grand Canyon University - Phoenix University of Advancing Technology - Tempe Arizona Christian University - Glendale Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff Arizona State University - Tempe University of Arizona - Tucson

Check out the full list of the states's safest colleges and universities on Niche's website .