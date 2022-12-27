These Universities Are The Safest In Arizona
Campus safety is always a top priority for students and families when choosing a college to attend .
Niche compiled a list of the state's safest colleges and universities. The website states, "The 2023 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer a safe and healthy environment for little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage."
Here are the state's top 10 safest colleges and universities in Arizona for 2023:
- Arizona College of Nursing - tempe
- Pima Medical Institute - Tucson
- Brookline College - Phoenix
- Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University - Prescott
- Grand Canyon University - Phoenix
- University of Advancing Technology - Tempe
- Arizona Christian University - Glendale
- Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff
- Arizona State University - Tempe
- University of Arizona - Tucson
Check out the full list of the states's safest colleges and universities on Niche's website .
Comments / 1