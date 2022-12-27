ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Buckeyes prediction: 'Peach Bowl' Ohio State vs. Georgia Bulldogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight and prediction on Ohio State versus Georgia Bulldogs in the "Peach Bowl' with Good Day Columbus Jackie Orozco, Maria Durant, and Karaline Cohen.. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 39 to Georgia Bulldogs 33. Karaline's prediction:. Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
OSU-Georgia: Buckeye Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Apologies for sounding like a broken record, but the Ohio State video squad just dropped an excellent hype trailer ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl. The fourth-seeded Buckeyes play No. 1 seed Georgia, the undefeated reigning national champions, in a virtual home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta.
COLUMBUS, OH
OSU-Georgia Notebook: Ryan Day says friction, conflict are 'healthy'

(WSYX) -- All this week, and really all this month, the energy coming from the Ohio State football camp has been a little, shall we say, agitated?. Offensive players talked about being the underdog on Tuesday. Defensive players said they're tired of hearing about the Michigan blowout on Wednesday. ALSO...
COLUMBUS, OH
Buckeye fan writes song about 'Peach Bowl'

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — In The Football Fever, the Buckeyes take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. Buckeye fan Don Cary discusses writing the "Peach Bowl' song with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly and Cameron Fontana.
COLUMBUS, OH
Comedian Dale Jones host the Funny Bone on New Year's Eve

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — Get ready to laugh your way into 2023. Comedian Dale Jones discusses his upcoming New Year's Eve show at the Funny Bone with Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana and Phil Kelly. Dale Jones will be performing at the Funny Bone on Dec. 30 and Dec....
COLUMBUS, OH
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
COLUMBUS, OH
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wanna Get Away? Southwest travelers still experiencing problems at John Glenn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Southwest Airlines operations are still nowhere near normal. On Wednesday, only four inbound flights made it to John Glenn International Airport, with similar numbers for those making it out on Southwest. Passengers have been dealing with the travel troubles for days. Many are calling the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Gray, rainy New Year's Eve on tap

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! We are trending well above normal temperatures through the middle of the workweek. High temperatures climb to the mid-60s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these warm winter conditions are going to be paired with multiple rounds of rain. Starting Saturday morning, showers will continue to move across the area ahead of a cold front. Most of the rain is out of here by the afternoon, but a few pop-ups aren’t out of the question. Some patchy fog is likely this morning; give yourself extra time if you’re hitting the road early. Temperatures climb to the low 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower or two kick off the new year with highs once again in the 50s Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Scattered showers today, steadier rain Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mild Friday with a few spotty showers then steadier rain for Saturday. Mild and mainly dry start to the new year with more rain on the way before temps drop closer to normal. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. FRIDAY: Mostly...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Warm air moves in, lots of rain ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and into the new year. Gusty winds and warm temperatures will help erode the ice and snowpack. Expect showers for New Year's Eve celebrations and into the new year. Radar | Maps | View, Share...
COLUMBUS, OH

