Recruiting analysts applaud Matt Rhule's 'conviction' to find under-the-radar recruits for Nebraska

When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO