ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Recruiting analysts applaud Matt Rhule's 'conviction' to find under-the-radar recruits for Nebraska

By Sam McKewon World-Herald Sports Editor
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Player development in the transfer portal era? Matt Rhule has a plan for Nebraska

Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff

Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska uses dominant first-half stretch to roll past Iowa 66-50

The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its first conference win Thursday night with an impressive 66-50 win over Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In a rollercoaster of a first half, Nebraska led its border rival by 12 at the break — 38-26. Juwan Gary banked in a three-pointer in the final seconds to put Nebraska back ahead by double-digits and the Alabama transfer put together a dominant second half. Gary finished the night with a team-leading 14 points — nine of which came in the second half — and also reeled in nine rebounds.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class

As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska

When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?

In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Time, TV and a scouting report for Iowa vs. Nebraska

Iowa (8-4, 0-1) C – Filip Rebraca 6-9 Sr. 14.0. Iowa Scouting Report: The Hawkeyes come to Lincoln at 8-4 and Iowa was one of the nation’s hottest teams at the start of the year. However, Fran McCaffery’s club is coming off a 93-82 loss to Eastern Illinois before the break.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (two, three, seven, twelve, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $134,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: twelve, twenty; White Balls: seven, eight) (seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy