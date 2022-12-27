Recruiting analysts applaud Matt Rhule's 'conviction' to find under-the-radar recruits for Nebraska

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Player development in the transfer portal era? Matt Rhule has a plan for Nebraska
Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.
North Platte Telegraph
Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff
Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska uses dominant first-half stretch to roll past Iowa 66-50
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its first conference win Thursday night with an impressive 66-50 win over Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In a rollercoaster of a first half, Nebraska led its border rival by 12 at the break — 38-26. Juwan Gary banked in a three-pointer in the final seconds to put Nebraska back ahead by double-digits and the Alabama transfer put together a dominant second half. Gary finished the night with a team-leading 14 points — nine of which came in the second half — and also reeled in nine rebounds.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class
As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
North Platte Telegraph
Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska
When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
North Platte Telegraph
Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?
In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
North Platte Telegraph
Time, TV and a scouting report for Iowa vs. Nebraska
Iowa (8-4, 0-1) C – Filip Rebraca 6-9 Sr. 14.0. Iowa Scouting Report: The Hawkeyes come to Lincoln at 8-4 and Iowa was one of the nation’s hottest teams at the start of the year. However, Fran McCaffery’s club is coming off a 93-82 loss to Eastern Illinois before the break.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women fall to No. 14 Michigan after losing Allison Weidner for season
Michigan stormed out to an 18-point lead in the opening 12 minutes of the game and then held off a valiant comeback by Nebraska in the Wolverines’ 76-59 win on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Former Husker Leigha Brown scored a team-high 20 points for No. 14 Michigan on...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (two, three, seven, twelve, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $134,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: twelve, twenty; White Balls: seven, eight) (seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment...
North Platte Telegraph
Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts...
