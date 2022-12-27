Read full article on original website
Clyde Airheart Comer
Ephesians 6:10 Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of his might. Mr. Clyde Airheart Comer, resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, went to be with his Lord peacefully on December the 26th at his home surrounded by family. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Comer was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 20, 1944 to Rufus Madison Comer and Charlotte Elizabeth Comer. He graduated high school from McCrory, Arkansas in 1962.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Pediatrician Dr. Paul Cooper Honored by Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society
The Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society honored Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Paul Cooper on Thursday, December 29. Dr. Cooper was presented with the Dr. William H. Haynie Sr. Award. The award is named after the late Dr. Haynie who established Mid City Pediatrics in 1981. He passed away earlier this month.
Louisiana Downs to Host Free Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show
Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack will host the area’s only free. family-friendly fireworks show to welcome 2023. The pyrotechnics will begin shortly after the. The fun kicks off at 9PM on December 31 inside the Louisiana Downs Pavilion, with local band. Charlotte’s Web taking the stage. The group will...
City of Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane at Innovation Drive
The City of Bossier City will improve traffic flow and safety through the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The project includes the construction of a 300’ southbound right turn lane onto Innovation Drive from Swan Lake Road, a heavily traveled section of Bossier City.
High school basketball: Benton reaches girls title game in ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational
The Benton Lady Tigers advanced to the “Doc” Edwards Invitational girls championship game with a 56-25 victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs Thursday night at Bossier. Benton (11-6) will face Gibsland-Coleman (18-3) for the title at 6 p.m. Friday at Airline. The Lady Bulldogs, who were the Class C runners-up last season, defeated Airline 48-29 in the other semifinal.
