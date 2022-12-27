Ephesians 6:10 Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of his might. Mr. Clyde Airheart Comer, resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, went to be with his Lord peacefully on December the 26th at his home surrounded by family. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Comer was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 20, 1944 to Rufus Madison Comer and Charlotte Elizabeth Comer. He graduated high school from McCrory, Arkansas in 1962.

