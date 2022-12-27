ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

Clyde Airheart Comer

Ephesians 6:10 Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of his might. Mr. Clyde Airheart Comer, resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, went to be with his Lord peacefully on December the 26th at his home surrounded by family. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Comer was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 20, 1944 to Rufus Madison Comer and Charlotte Elizabeth Comer. He graduated high school from McCrory, Arkansas in 1962.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

High school basketball: Benton reaches girls title game in ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational

The Benton Lady Tigers advanced to the “Doc” Edwards Invitational girls championship game with a 56-25 victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs Thursday night at Bossier. Benton (11-6) will face Gibsland-Coleman (18-3) for the title at 6 p.m. Friday at Airline. The Lady Bulldogs, who were the Class C runners-up last season, defeated Airline 48-29 in the other semifinal.
BENTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy