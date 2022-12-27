According to Easter they can't give an exact date and time for all repairs to be made to lift the advisory. Park Hills officials also ask citizens to conserve as much water as possible until the issues have been resolved. Easter adds if you have questions you can call the Water Department at 431-2280. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for updates on the Park Hills water situation as they become available.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO