Read full article on original website
Related
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers see chance to revive failed efforts at reforming criminal justice, prisons
A year after a data-driven effort to relieve Nebraska’s prison overcrowding crashed and burned, some lawmakers are hopeful of resurrecting criminal justice reform in the 2023 Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Justin Wayne, an Omaha attorney who appears in line to become the new chairman of the committee that deals with...
waynedailynews.com
Nebraska Health Care Lead Class V Announced, Wakefield Health Care Center Administrator Listed
LINCOLN – The fifth class of Nebraska Health Care LEAD is being highlighted by a representative from northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Nebraska Health Care and Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation, Class V will be a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-Elect Jim Pillen extended an executive order last week that aims to help Nebraska hospitals with staffing challenges. It’s an extension of an executive order first made during the height of the pandemic and unless extended again will be in effect until June 30th, 2023.
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
doniphanherald.com
Snow possible for western Nebraska, but storm system still far away
It’s still too early to say for sure, but western and north-central Nebraska could start getting snow Sunday night, and around 6 inches is possible in some areas. Mike Sporer, the lead forecaster in the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said Friday afternoon that the energy that will be driving the storm still was over the Pacific Ocean. But it looked as if there was a “pretty good chance for 6 inches or more” in the Chadron area, with lower snow accumulations southeast of there. Mixed precipitation is possible around North Platte, Sporer said, but confidence levels in that were low.
klkntv.com
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks urges people to use caution near sick, dead birds
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks is encouraging Nebraskans to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Game and Parks says affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks and that staff have collected waterfowl, which...
WOWT
Tuesday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
WOWT
Nebraska Game and Parks reminds parkgoers to use caution around sick, dead birds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As avian influenza -- more commonly known as “bird flu” -- spreads across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks is reminding state park visitors to use caution and avoid sick birds. The CDC reports a record number of birds have been affected by this...
doniphanherald.com
Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska
It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
KETV.com
U.S. Department of Agriculture investing more than $1M in rural Nebraska
Neb. — The United States Department of Agriculture announced it's investing more than $1 million into housing, community facilities and higher education projects throughout rural Nebraska. Among the USDA funds' recipients is the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, getting more than $78,000 for its senior home improvement project. Rebuilding...
albionnewsonline.com
Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group
Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
klkntv.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday in parts of Nebraska
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting at midnight and lasting into Thursday for southwest, central and northeast Nebraska. Rain will be seen first, but colder air will push through, changing it over to snow. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area. Travel...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Comments / 0