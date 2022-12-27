Read full article on original website
247Sports
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Media reacts to Maryland's win in 'rock fight' against NC State
Maryland earned a 16-12 win against NC State Friday afternoon in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. This marks the second-straight bowl win for the Terrapins and coach Mike Locksley. Locksley also finishes the year with an 8-5 record, his best mark in four years as Maryland's head coach. As the final...
Postgame Podcast: NC State falls to Maryland in Duke's Mayo Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NC State got out to an early lead and had a defense that held tough all day long, but couldn't finish offensively in a 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Michael Clark and Cory Smith discuss the loss, how it happened and look ahead to the offseason.
NC State lands transfer place kicker Brayden Narveson
RALEIGH, N.C. -- With the 2022 football season officially wrapped after a disappointing 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo bowl, it was expected that NC State would hit the transfer portal to add key pieces for the 2023 campaign. It didn't take long as the Wolfpack landed a commitment Saturday morning from placekicker Brayden Narveson.
NC State kicker Christopher Dunn breaks NCAA all-time FG record
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Duke's Mayo Bowl didn't go as planned for NC State, but it was the perfect finish for the best kicker in program history. Not only did Christopher Dunn further shatter his own single-season and career record, he also surpassed the NCAA record with his 97th field goal of his illustrious career.
How much bonus money did Dave Doeren miss out on with NC State’s bowl loss? (Hint: A lot.)
North Carolina State has plenty on the line in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A second-straight nine-win season and its first postseason victory since 2017.
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl
Famed North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn was suspended over a comment he made about the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hahn was calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. between NC State and Maryland. During the game, he provided an update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso between... The post Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
Carolina wearing familiar uniform combination for Notre Dame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina Gamecocks uniform combination for Friday afternoon’s Gator Bowl showdown with Notre Dame was released about three hours before kickoff. South Carolina is set to wear black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants. It’s the same combination used in the wins over Tennessee...
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
Pitt coach Jeff Capel finds North Carolina 'fascinating' in preparing for ACC home opener
Dating to his playing days at Duke, Jeff Capel is intimately familiar with the North Carolina basketball program, so the Pitt coach marvels at how much the Tar Heels have changed their style under Hubert Davis. The staples established under Dean Smith and continued under Roy Williams remain, from the...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch
The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro native to be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame
PASADENA, Calif. — Vince Evans began his football career in Greensboro. Evans graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1973 and is quite possibly one of the best athletes to come through the school. After his career at Smith was finished, Evans' dream was to play at the...
Best college football bowl game picks today (Best bets for every team, matchup)
Throughout the last several weeks, the team at BetSided has gone through all the latest betting trends, data, and odds to help provide our best bets for all of the college football bowl games on tap. This Friday, five games are on the board, beginning with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl...
Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
NC State LB Payton Wilson returning in 2023
NC State standout linebacker Payton Wilson is returning for the 2023 season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson tallied 82 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022. Wilson was a four-star recruit, No. 4 outside linebacker and 39th overall prospect in the 2018 class according to 247Sports. Stay tuned...
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown, Drake Maye, & Cedric Gray Postgame
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina fell to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl. UNC had the lead deep into the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal with 2:29 left to go up six points. The Ducks drove the field and scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to tie the game. The extra point gave them the lead. UNC attempted a failed hail mary pass as time expired.
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
FSU Basketball loses at No. 17 Duke
Florida State lost 86-67 to No. 17 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles fall to 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and are now 4-11 overall on the season. Duke improves to 11-3 and 2-1 against ACC foes. FSU is now 11-43 all-time...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
