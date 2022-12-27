ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

NC State lands transfer place kicker Brayden Narveson

RALEIGH, N.C. -- With the 2022 football season officially wrapped after a disappointing 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo bowl, it was expected that NC State would hit the transfer portal to add key pieces for the 2023 campaign. It didn't take long as the Wolfpack landed a commitment Saturday morning from placekicker Brayden Narveson.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State kicker Christopher Dunn breaks NCAA all-time FG record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Duke's Mayo Bowl didn't go as planned for NC State, but it was the perfect finish for the best kicker in program history. Not only did Christopher Dunn further shatter his own single-season and career record, he also surpassed the NCAA record with his 97th field goal of his illustrious career.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl

Famed North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn was suspended over a comment he made about the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hahn was calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. between NC State and Maryland. During the game, he provided an update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso between... The post Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Carolina wearing familiar uniform combination for Notre Dame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina Gamecocks uniform combination for Friday afternoon’s Gator Bowl showdown with Notre Dame was released about three hours before kickoff. South Carolina is set to wear black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants. It’s the same combination used in the wins over Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, SC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch

The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro native to be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame

PASADENA, Calif. — Vince Evans began his football career in Greensboro. Evans graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1973 and is quite possibly one of the best athletes to come through the school. After his career at Smith was finished, Evans' dream was to play at the...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

NC State LB Payton Wilson returning in 2023

NC State standout linebacker Payton Wilson is returning for the 2023 season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson tallied 82 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022. Wilson was a four-star recruit, No. 4 outside linebacker and 39th overall prospect in the 2018 class according to 247Sports. Stay tuned...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown, Drake Maye, & Cedric Gray Postgame

SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina fell to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl. UNC had the lead deep into the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal with 2:29 left to go up six points. The Ducks drove the field and scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to tie the game. The extra point gave them the lead. UNC attempted a failed hail mary pass as time expired.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

FSU Basketball loses at No. 17 Duke

Florida State lost 86-67 to No. 17 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles fall to 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and are now 4-11 overall on the season. Duke improves to 11-3 and 2-1 against ACC foes. FSU is now 11-43 all-time...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory

North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
