Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
WSVN-TV
Near Record Heat for the Final Day of 2022
In true 2022 fashion, which was a warmer than normal month for South Florida, we will finish off the year warm once again. As a matter of fact, the forecast high of 83F in Miami this Saturday will be just 1F shy from reaching the daily record high of 84F set back in 2015.
WSVN-TV
Preps continue in Fort Lauderdale, Miami days before NYE festivities
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the clock ticks closer to midnight on Dec. 31, organizers across South Florida are making final preparations to ring in 2023 in style. 7News cameras on Thursday captured barricades stacked up and ready for crews to use to block off a section of Fort Lauderdale for the city’s Downtown Countdown on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Grief counselors reach out to people affected by shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left high school football player critical
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Counselors are on hand to talk and help South Florida students cope after a high school football player was shot. That victim is now fighting for his life. Those counselors are being available Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for anyone that needs to talk about...
WSVN-TV
Two cars collide on I-95
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
WSVN-TV
Willy Chirino among 24 artists set to ring in 2023 at Bayfront Park’s NYE bash
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many are hoping the weather cooperates for New Year’s Eve, and the preparations for one major party in downtown Miami are well underway. The Dec. 31 festivities at Bayfront Park are among South Florida’s biggest and best New Year’s bashes. Organizers said they are busy getting set to celebrate the start of 2023.
WSVN-TV
Memorial honoring 101 victims of 1972 Eastern Airlines crash unveiled on 50th anniversary
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A monument honoring more than 100 people who lost their lives when an Eastern Airlines plane went down in the Florida Everglades was unveiled in Miami Springs on the 50th anniversary of the crash. 7News cameras on Thursday captured the moment that a plaque with...
WSVN-TV
Ring in 2023 in relaxation with a day pass at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Every new year, most of us add something to our list of resolutions. Sometimes we get them done, and other times, not so much. This year, let’s make putting ourselves first at the top of our resolutions, and the best way to do that is by enjoying a day at the spa … like the one at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of human trafficking faces judge in Miami-Dade court
A suspect accused of human trafficking has been stopped. On Thursday morning, Monriko Clements faced a judge as his attorney attempted to get his client to serve his house arrest in Maryland, where he is originally from. Clements was arrested and charged with human trafficking. David Donet, Clements’ attorney, also...
WSVN-TV
New Year’s events in Broward County
(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
WSVN-TV
Aba at Bal Harbour Shops invites foodies to take their taste buds on Mediterranean journey
2023 is right around the corner, but it’s not too late to try something new, especially if what you’re trying is yummy food. Deco’s checking out a new spot will take your taste buds on a Mediterranean journey. A taste of the Mediterranean is planting roots at...
WSVN-TV
Dog found shot in face in SW Miami-Dade recovering as neighbors decry gunman’s actions
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is on the road to recovery and receiving help from volunteers after someone shot him in the face in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving area residents in shock about the cruel and violent act. The canine is receiving the care he desperately needs at an...
WSVN-TV
Subject with multiple out-of-state warrants taken into custody in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody with multiple warrants out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around 5:30 p.m.,...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WSVN-TV
Movement Oasis at Plant the Future invites you to bring good vibes into new year with Manifest 2023 event
Out with the old, in with the new. New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration, but every party doesn’t have to include loud music and crazy vibes. Deco’s checking out an event that wants to help you bring your best self into 2023. Forget the fireworks,...
WSVN-TV
Brickell preschool worker accused of striking toddler during diaper change faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge. Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool. On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother...
WSVN-TV
At least 2 detained in shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained at least two people in connection to a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition. Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of Wednesday afternoon’s incident on the football field at Westside Park, located...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 55-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at Miami International Airport
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man. Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.
Comments / 0