Miami, FL

Near Record Heat for the Final Day of 2022

In true 2022 fashion, which was a warmer than normal month for South Florida, we will finish off the year warm once again. As a matter of fact, the forecast high of 83F in Miami this Saturday will be just 1F shy from reaching the daily record high of 84F set back in 2015.
Preps continue in Fort Lauderdale, Miami days before NYE festivities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the clock ticks closer to midnight on Dec. 31, organizers across South Florida are making final preparations to ring in 2023 in style. 7News cameras on Thursday captured barricades stacked up and ready for crews to use to block off a section of Fort Lauderdale for the city’s Downtown Countdown on Saturday.
Two cars collide on I-95

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
Willy Chirino among 24 artists set to ring in 2023 at Bayfront Park’s NYE bash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many are hoping the weather cooperates for New Year’s Eve, and the preparations for one major party in downtown Miami are well underway. The Dec. 31 festivities at Bayfront Park are among South Florida’s biggest and best New Year’s bashes. Organizers said they are busy getting set to celebrate the start of 2023.
Man accused of human trafficking faces judge in Miami-Dade court

A suspect accused of human trafficking has been stopped. On Thursday morning, Monriko Clements faced a judge as his attorney attempted to get his client to serve his house arrest in Maryland, where he is originally from. Clements was arrested and charged with human trafficking. David Donet, Clements’ attorney, also...
New Year’s events in Broward County

(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
