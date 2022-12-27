Read full article on original website
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
In rural America, the deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
'Most folks know these individuals or know somebody who knows them,' Pamlico County Manager Tim Buck said. The post In rural America, the deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A muddy mess! | Driveway problems leave North Carolina man stepping through mud
WESTFIELD, N.C. — Whenever it rains, this Triad man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. The stretch of gravel and dirt couldn't handle a good soaking. Cars had a hard time getting through it. So did Ed Norsen, whenever he had to retrieve his mail. He spent a year...
WECT
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
WCNC
These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
WCNC
NC tax changes coming in the new year
North Carolina's gas tax is going up next year by two cents. The personal income tax rate, though, is coming down a quarter of a percent.
WXII 12
Odd items dropped each year to ring in the New Year in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No doubt about it, North Carolina has its fair share of odd items that are either dropped or raised to ring in the New Year. In Raleigh, a huge acorn will drop to ring in the New Year. The 10-foot-tall, 1,250-pound acorn made up of copper and steel pays tribute to the city, as it's also known as the “City of Oaks.”
DMV works to alleviate long lines in North Carolina, official says
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of new driver’s license examiners are working to alleviate long waits at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. Officials with the DMV said they have been dealing with staffing shortages. The Department of Transportation announced it is adding 43 driver’s license examiners across the...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Bans TikTok, North Carolina Lawmakers Say State Should Too
Charlotte city officials have ordered social media app TikTok off of all city-owned mobile devices by Jan. 6, and now two North Carolina state lawmakers are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to ban the app on all state-owned equipment. State Representatives Jason Saine and Jon Hardister sent a letter to...
WRAL
WellCare of NC creates welcoming environments for Medicaid beneficiaries
This article is written for our sponsor, WellCare of NC. In North Carolina, over 2.3 million beneficiaries rely on Medicaid for essential services that improve their health and overall well-being. While most of these beneficiaries are from low-income families, medically fragile children, individuals with mental illnesses, and people in adult care facilities also rely on this government programming.
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
NY1
North Carolina's abortion access impacting states throughout the South
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With abortion access being a prominent issue for the North Carolina legislature in the upcoming session, a college student passionate about reproductive rights is sharing impacts she has seen regarding the topic. The school semester is over for UNC graduate and current University of Buffalo...
North Carolina Retailers Penalized for Price Scanning Mistakes
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) has recently issued fines to dozens of stores across the state due to price scanning errors. Photo byWolfmann, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
WRAL
Career fairs can help you land a great job in biotech
This article was written for our sponsor, N.C. Biotechnology Center. There are several avenues people take to find a job in the life sciences sector, from networking and taking classes to connecting with a recruiter. One of the most effective strategies though might be attending a career fair. Career fairs...
North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace
Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
ashevillefm.org
Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?
RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
country1037fm.com
Why ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Has Special Meaning To Some In North Carolina On New Years Eve
It is really sung everywhere at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. Why ‘Auld Lang Syne’ has special meaning to some in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve makes perfect sense. Scottish history runs deep in North Carolina especially in the mountains. Many people...
