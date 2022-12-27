ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Odd items dropped each year to ring in the New Year in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No doubt about it, North Carolina has its fair share of odd items that are either dropped or raised to ring in the New Year. In Raleigh, a huge acorn will drop to ring in the New Year. The 10-foot-tall, 1,250-pound acorn made up of copper and steel pays tribute to the city, as it's also known as the “City of Oaks.”
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Bans TikTok, North Carolina Lawmakers Say State Should Too

Charlotte city officials have ordered social media app TikTok off of all city-owned mobile devices by Jan. 6, and now two North Carolina state lawmakers are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to ban the app on all state-owned equipment. State Representatives Jason Saine and Jon Hardister sent a letter to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

WellCare of NC creates welcoming environments for Medicaid beneficiaries

This article is written for our sponsor, WellCare of NC. In North Carolina, over 2.3 million beneficiaries rely on Medicaid for essential services that improve their health and overall well-being. While most of these beneficiaries are from low-income families, medically fragile children, individuals with mental illnesses, and people in adult care facilities also rely on this government programming.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NY1

North Carolina's abortion access impacting states throughout the South

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With abortion access being a prominent issue for the North Carolina legislature in the upcoming session, a college student passionate about reproductive rights is sharing impacts she has seen regarding the topic. The school semester is over for UNC graduate and current University of Buffalo...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

Career fairs can help you land a great job in biotech

This article was written for our sponsor, N.C. Biotechnology Center. There are several avenues people take to find a job in the life sciences sector, from networking and taking classes to connecting with a recruiter. One of the most effective strategies though might be attending a career fair. Career fairs...
WBTW News13

North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Dip Rai

Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace

Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
ashevillefm.org

Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?

RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

