Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
FOX43.com
Shapiro administration announces appointments of 6 new deputy chiefs of staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the appointments of six deputy chiefs of staff to join his administration. "These individuals will bring decades of experience – from state, local, and federal government work, to leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations – to the table as they join the Shapiro Administration," the Shapiro administration said in a press release. "The Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and local communities all across Pennsylvania as they assist in advancing the Governor-Elect’s top priorities."
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
sanatogapost.com
County 2050 Plan Depends on Public as its Crystal Ball
NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County began planning during 2022 for the next 28 years of its future. Don’t be surprised, county Board of Commissioners’ Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh told an online video conference audience (below) in October. COVID and other outside forces, she explained then, “are shifting the way county residents work, learn, and live.” Its officials, she indicated, simply want to be prepared for whatever lies ahead.
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare receives $2.4 million grant to bolster healthcare across the state
ChristianaCare announces it’s using a $2.4 million federal grant to help improve Delaware's healthcare workforce. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help expand the health system's Institute for Learning, Leadership and Development or iLEAD. Christiana’s Omar Khan said there’s a need for not only more primary...
Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton
BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident.
Washington Examiner
Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?
The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
fox29.com
Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage
NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered for Tips on Smash-Grab Daycare Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – Three separate but possibly related smash-and-grab thefts from motor vehicles that occurred at child daycare centers in Chester and Berks counties attracted the attention Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It’s offering a cash reward for information that leads to the thieves’ arrests.
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Shapiro has a track record of keeping trusted aides at his side, and four appointees to the governor's office are no exception. The post Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
buckscountyherald.com
Redevelopment Authority of Bucks awards over $4 million in grants
The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Bucks awarded over $4 million in grants from funds generated at Parx Casino in Bensalem Township. The Redevelopment Authority board of directors approved the grants to eligible municipalities at a public meeting Dec. 9, at the Redevelopment Authority’s office in Bristol Borough. The grants will be used for a variety of municipal projects that include infrastructure improvements, facilities, health and public safety, human services and equipment for law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders.
buckscountyherald.com
Noteworthy Business Briefs for Dec. 29
Two partners of Antheil Maslow and MacMinn were honored with awards at the Bucks County Bar Association’s annual meeting on Dec. 1. Joanne M. Murray, a partner and chair of the firm’s corporate and real estate practice group, received the 2022 Harriet M. Mims Award. The award is named after Harriet Mims, who was the first female judge in Bucks County and one of the first women admitted to the Bucks County Bar.
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
A full list of the people leading and staffing the team helping Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare to take office. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up...
thesunpapers.com
Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft
The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
This Bucks County Politician Will Be Answering Local Residents’ Questions Next Week
The local politician is hosting an open house for local residents.Photo byRep. Perry Warren. A Bucks County politician is opening up dialogue with local residences after he recently moved his longtime district office. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming engagement.
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions, delay Pa.’s election certification
HARRISBURG — Good-government advocates and voting experts say Pennsylvania should change a recount law that was weaponized by activists and delayed the state’s certification by several weeks. A Votebeat and Spotlight PA review of historical legislative records and news articles found that the 1927 provision has not been...
New Jersey Globe
Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff
Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
buckscountyherald.com
New Pre-K Counts class celebrated at Baby Genius Day Care in Langhorne
Eighteen local children at Baby Genius Day Care in Langhorne are among many across Pennsylvania getting an earlier jump on their educations thanks to $79 million more in state funding this school year for the Pre-K Counts and Head Start programs. State Representative and state Senator-elect Frank Farry, state Rep.-elect...
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
Comments / 0