Rea A. Miller
Mrs. Rea A. Miller, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away December 28, 2022, at Spring Meadows of natural causes. Mrs. Miller was born June 11, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas of the late Lloyd and Ruth Hayden Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Mr. Tom Erwin Miller and one daughter, Margaret Schemine.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Lowe
A Celebration of Life service for Jacqueline “Jackie” Louise Lowe, age 54, of Clarksville, TN, will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Michael Lowe. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Lateia M. Williams
Lateia M. Williams, age 41, of Clarksville, TN went to rest with her heavenly father on Saturday, November 24, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Lateia was born June 20, 1981, to Edward Culley and Lawanda Davis Culley in Chicago, IL. Lateia is survived by her loving husband, Tim Williams; parents,...
Janice Faye Grigsby
A visitation for Janice Faye Grigsby, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Janice was born on September 1, 1937, in South Pittsburg, TN, to William and Edna Kelley. She passed away on December 27, 2022. Janice was a member of Excel Baptist Church where she loved volunteering. She also volunteered at the hospital, directed Helping Hands Outreach Program, and enjoyed traveling.
Thomas Hammond
Thomas Gene Hammond, age 65, of Cunningham, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The Hammond family will have a private scattering of ashes at a later date. Thomas entered into this life on January 17, 1957, in Pontiac, MI to the late William and Micheleen Keltner...
Joy “Angel” Hucks
A Celebration of Life for Joy ‘Angel’ Hucks, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, will be Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Angel was born...
Montgomery Central forward named Player of the Week for double doubles
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery Central High School forward Marquice Crutcher has been named Clarksville Now Player of the Week following a pair of double doubles during the week of Dec. 19. The Indians came up short during both of their contests last week, but Crutcher remained a...
Dawn Greenhill-Schuster
Dawn Greenhill-Schuster, 47, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Dawn was born on May 5, 1975, in Cheboygan, MI, daughter of Terry and Diana Greenhill. She was preceded in death by her father. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Anthony B. Schuster; son, Matthew...
Minds Matter joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Minds Matter recently cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Louise Smith, Executive Director of Minds Matter, spoke with Clarksville Now about the services they offer for behavioral and mental health care. “We’re a nonprofit organization, and...
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce events and announcements for January
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here are the Clarksville area Chamber of Commerce’s events for the month of January. Wednesday, January 4, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring The Cultivated Co.; sponsored by New American Funding. Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
Log-cabin historic landmark Country Womans Club receives new roof for free
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Womans Club has received a much-needed new roof thanks to the efforts of Cynthia Pitts, first lady of Clarksville, and several local builders. The clubhouse at 2216 Old Russellville Pike is a well-preserved craftsman-style log building that was constructed in 1927. The...
License plate readers proposed along state highways in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department may add a new investigative tool whose aim is to enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency. A resolution is on the Clarksville City Council agenda for January to express the support of the council...
Police looking for man wanted in Christmas week stabbing
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate a man wanted in a stabbing the week before Christmas. Marshall Reed, 37, is wanted on an aggravated assault charge. On Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:11 p.m., Reed produced a knife and stabbed the victim, according...
Clarksville Police ramp up presence during New Year’s Eve
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will have an increased presence on New Year’s Eve. Officers will participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) efforts to increase impaired driving enforcement. CPD encourages everyone to celebrate safely, which will also be a focus of CPD. New Year’s...
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
Weekend weather: Rain coming this weekend ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rain is on the way to wash all the salt off our roads and cars, and if we’re lucky, it won’t interfere with New Year’s weekend plans. There’s a 100% chance of rain Friday night, followed by a 60% chance Saturday...
What’s it like to deliver pizza in a winter storm? Domino’s drivers faced ice and negative temps
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the winter storm took shape last week, most people planned to stay indoors and off the dangerously ice-covered roads. However, that didn’t include everyone. Whether you were expecting a package from Amazon or a pizza from Domino’s, wait times were higher than...
