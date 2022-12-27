Read full article on original website
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
KCBD
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass at SW 45th, Canyon Drive
Update: (11:20 a.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that the truck was trapped around 9 a.m. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the […]
Amarillo Kidnapping Suspect to Face Federal Gun, Drug Charges
Rowdy Don Eastman is in some serious hot water. The 35-year-old Amarillo man was arrested on December 22 following a chaotic string of events that began when police were dispatched to SW 8th and Bryan St in regards to a possible hostage situation. According to a court documents filed with...
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd
On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
thepampanews.com
Concepcion “Chon” Bensor
Concepcion “Chon” Bensor, 83, of Pampa, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, in Pampa, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral mass will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Taylor Elzner of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Amarillo, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
kgncnewsnow.com
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Officials respond to reported grass fire along I-40 in Carson County
Update: (1:10 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT’s Amarillo division announced on Twitter that I-40 has reopened at mile marker 84 in Carson County, after traffic was previously detoured westbound to BI-40D. Update: (1 p.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, one lane on I-40 in each direction has been opened near the Carson County line. […]
KFDA
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
Crazy Random Confrontation In Amarillo Target Parking Lot
When it comes to parking lot scuffles, the first location that comes to mind would be a Walmart parking lot—not saying that Walmart is necessarily a "bad" place to be, it's just that the energy there feels like a brutal free-for-all. The nice thing about Target is that when...
[PHOTOS] Life On The Lake Is Beautiful in This $1.2 Million Home For Sale in Amarillo
There's two kinds of people in the world: spring/summer people and fall/winter people. If you're one of the spring/summer folks, then I'm pretty sure you're not a happy camper right about now. Well, good news. I went window shopping on Zillow and found just the right house for you. It's...
‘Amarillo by Morning’: Terry Stafford thinks of home, and home remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether or not you’re headed up from San Antone with everything, or just what you’ve got on – if you lost your saddle in Houston and broke your leg in Santa Fe, you might have Amarillo on your mind. At least, that was the wager of Terry LaVerne Stafford when he […]
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
thepampanews.com
VFW Post 1657 Year Summary
As the year 2022 comes to an end, I would like to give Pampa and the surrounding communities a summary of the many and varied activities VFW Post 1657 and our wonderful auxiliary have been involved in this year. Our slate of officers stayed the same for more year, however the auxiliary did have a change, but sadly we had to say goodbye to Cavin Coleman as auxiliary president due to his work responsibilities – he will be missed. Currently, Debbie Black has taken that position, and needless to say, she is a ball of fire. She and the group take very good care of “their” veterans. I cannot even begin to think how our post would operate without the help the auxiliary provides for all our activities.
KFDA
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
When does school start? Spring 2023 on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in […]
