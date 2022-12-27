As the year 2022 comes to an end, I would like to give Pampa and the surrounding communities a summary of the many and varied activities VFW Post 1657 and our wonderful auxiliary have been involved in this year. Our slate of officers stayed the same for more year, however the auxiliary did have a change, but sadly we had to say goodbye to Cavin Coleman as auxiliary president due to his work responsibilities – he will be missed. Currently, Debbie Black has taken that position, and needless to say, she is a ball of fire. She and the group take very good care of “their” veterans. I cannot even begin to think how our post would operate without the help the auxiliary provides for all our activities.

PAMPA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO