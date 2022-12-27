ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns

STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
STINNETT, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Concepcion “Chon” Bensor

Concepcion “Chon” Bensor, 83, of Pampa, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, in Pampa, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral mass will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Taylor Elzner of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Amarillo, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
PAMPA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

VFW Post 1657 Year Summary

As the year 2022 comes to an end, I would like to give Pampa and the surrounding communities a summary of the many and varied activities VFW Post 1657 and our wonderful auxiliary have been involved in this year. Our slate of officers stayed the same for more year, however the auxiliary did have a change, but sadly we had to say goodbye to Cavin Coleman as auxiliary president due to his work responsibilities – he will be missed. Currently, Debbie Black has taken that position, and needless to say, she is a ball of fire. She and the group take very good care of “their” veterans. I cannot even begin to think how our post would operate without the help the auxiliary provides for all our activities.
PAMPA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy