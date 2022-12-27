ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL insider says Browns could consider their former special teams ace for defensive coordinator

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
We now have our second NFL insider stating that head coach Kevin Stefanski will return to the Cleveland Browns in 2023. After CBS Sports’ Johnathan Jones stated he was safe before the game on Christmas Eve, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has also stated the same. Allbright, however, stated that changes will be made to the staff, and their former special teams ace Jim Leonhard could be a target of theirs.

After he was passed up for the head coaching position at Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard will likely land a defensive coordinator gig at the NFL level. According to Allbright, he would not be surprised if the Browns were one of the teams to take a peek at the guy who once wore their uniform.

