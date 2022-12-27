ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year

ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lebanon rallies in OT to knock off Virginia High for PVNB crown

WISE — Lebanon had to use an overtime period to do it, but the Pioneers kept their record perfect. Using a 10-0 run to start overtime, Lebanon outscored Virginia High 13-7 in the extra period to take a 69-63 win in the championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.
LEBANON, VA
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport gets its money's worth with Mayor Shull

Mayor Pat Shull is likely among the busiest people in Kingsport and probably the most underpaid. Although he approaches his mayorship as a full-time job, Shull’s salary is about $58 a week; $3,000 annually. What does he do for that meager pittance? Here’s a look at some of what...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage

(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Consulting firm to conduct $100k corridor study for Lynn Garden

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee. “Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
lbmjournal.com

Accoya USA breaks ground on Tennessee facility

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Accoya USA LLC, broke ground on its U.S. manufacturing facility in June and is on track to begin manufacturing Accoya in early 2024. The plant is a joint venture between Accsys and Eastman, a global specialty materials company. North America represents the largest potential regional market...
KINGSPORT, TN

