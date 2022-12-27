Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year
ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Schools share achievements in 2022, look ahead to more improvements in 2023
As Washington County Schools prepare to return from winter break and finish out the academic year, superintendent Jerry Boyd takes a moment to reflect on the district’s achievements in 2022 and to look forward to continuing work in 2023. Looking back.
JC’s Memorial Park Community Center stays closed as repairs remain ongoing
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Memorial Park Community Center has remained closed since a water line break on Christmas Eve resulted in damage to the Johnson City facility. On Friday, the city announced that the center will stay closed until further notice while repairs continue. The programs typically held at the MPCC have been […]
Kingsport Times-News
"They never left"; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year under their belt, Fairmont Elementary’s principal, Ms. Carol McGill, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition in Johnson City Schools and bringing fifth grade back to Fairmont. In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced their...
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers
UPDATE 11:22 A.M.: Mayor Kevin Morrison said in a release Saturday that he is ending the Declared Limited State of Emergency for the Greene County Water System at 12 p.m. Morrison says that car washes will be reconnected and VFD’s can end drafting procedures. According to the release, homeowners, landlords and businesses should continue to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lebanon rallies in OT to knock off Virginia High for PVNB crown
WISE — Lebanon had to use an overtime period to do it, but the Pioneers kept their record perfect. Using a 10-0 run to start overtime, Lebanon outscored Virginia High 13-7 in the extra period to take a 69-63 win in the championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
Kingsport Times-News
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kingsport gets its money's worth with Mayor Shull
Mayor Pat Shull is likely among the busiest people in Kingsport and probably the most underpaid. Although he approaches his mayorship as a full-time job, Shull’s salary is about $58 a week; $3,000 annually. What does he do for that meager pittance? Here’s a look at some of what...
Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage
(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
Consulting firm to conduct $100k corridor study for Lynn Garden
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee. “Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline […]
Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
14 main line breaks repaired as Johnson City keeps a step ahead of water challenges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system’s director said Thursday. In a statement to WJHL, Tom Witherspoon said water tank levels throughout the city are normal and breaks […]
Dobyns-Bennett and Twin Springs fall in the opening round of the Arby’s on Day two
Bristol, TN — It was Day two of the 39th annual Arby’s Classic in Bristol… After day one saw only one local team taste victory, would it be any sweeter for local teams on Wednesday afternoon… Twin Springs out of Southwest Virginia faced Westminster Academy from Florida and fell behind early and could never make […]
lbmjournal.com
Accoya USA breaks ground on Tennessee facility
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Accoya USA LLC, broke ground on its U.S. manufacturing facility in June and is on track to begin manufacturing Accoya in early 2024. The plant is a joint venture between Accsys and Eastman, a global specialty materials company. North America represents the largest potential regional market...
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities. Johnson City Kingsport Bristol Elizabethton Greeneville Erwin Abingdon
