Colts coach Jeff Saturday will stick with Nick Foles despite 3-interception game in Week 16

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
After a magical Week 10, things have gone downhill for Indianapolis Colts coach Jeff Saturday. The team is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and Saturday is scrambling to find a quarterback who can get things back on track.

That quarterback, at least for Week 17, will once again be Nick Foles. Saturday confirmed Tuesday that Foles would start against the New York Giants on Sunday.

It will be Foles' second-straight start with the team. After sitting, and being inactive, for a large portion of the season, Foles was called upon as the team's starter in Week 16.

It didn't go well. Foles completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw zero touchdowns and three interceptions during the contest. Foles also took seven sacks, and failed to lead the Colts to an offensive touchdown in the 20-3 loss.

Saturday turned to Foles in Week 16 after Matt Ryan failed to produce after being re-installed as the team's starter. Ryan was benched by former Colts head coach Frank Reich following a Week 7 loss. The team turned to second-year player Sam Ehlinger for two games before Reich was fired.

Saturday took over the team prior to Week 10, and re-installed Ryan as the starter. It paid off initially, as the Colts managed to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's debut as an NFL head coach.

That game remains the pinnacle of the Saturday era. The Colts have lost the last five games under Saturday. Foles was called upon to reverse that streak in Week 16, but couldn't get the job done. He'll get at least one more chance to break the Colts' losing streak.

The Giants should come into the contest motivated. With a win over the Colts in Week 17, the Giants would clinch a playoff spot in the NFC. Foles has a tendency to crush playoff dreams, so we'll see if he can recapture his old magic against the Giants in Week 17.

