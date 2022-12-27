Rian Johnson explains why the ‘sacred cow’ known as the Mona Lisa had to be in ‘Glass Onion’

Read full article on original website
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
Andrew Tate getting taken down by a pizza box has everyone evoking the plot of ‘Glass Onion’
It has certainly been something else watching the downfall of Andrew Tate unfold over the past few days. It all started when the former kickboxer attempted to troll 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, for reasons known only to him, and ended with his arrest in Romania just two days later.
Dwayne Johnson’s Stan Lee tribute gets hijacked by tasteless Marvel speculation
Yesterday would have been the 100th birthday of the legendary Stan Lee, arguably the single most important and instantly-recognizable figure in the history of comic books, and there was an outpouring of celebration from all corners of the industry, with fans also weighing in to pay tribute to the cameo-happy icon.
The 10 biggest box office bombs of 2022
A retrospective reflection of 2022 would prove that the year has been quite promising and remarkable in producing some of the biggest box office blockbusters. Be it The Batman or Top Gun: Maverick, a unanimous liking for high-budget Hollywood movies has generated over a billion-dollar revenue at the Box Office.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Dwayne Johnson has already been in the same movie as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ‘Deadpool 3’ next?
Now that Black Adam has been officially cast on the DCU scrapheap as one of James Gunn’s first orders of business, speculation instantly ignited as to where Dwayne Johnson goes next. Naturally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was pinpointed as a potential destination, even if hijacking a moving tribute to...
Jamie Lee Curtis is laughing alongside the rest of us as Greta Thunburg owns Andrew Tate
Legendary actor Jamie Lee Curtis is partaking in the collective schadenfreude unleashed by Greta Thunberg’s epic clap back at toxic influencer Andrew Tate. The teenage climate activist decimated the so-called ‘king of misogyny’ after his ill-advised attempt to ridicule her cause with a juvenile tweet boasting about his enormous carbon footprint. Thunberg delivered a verbal coup de grâce that made a laughingstock of Tate. Curtis revealed on Twitter that she has been laughing along with the rest of the internet, retweeting Thunberg with the caption, “Made me snort laughing.”
Charlie Cox confirms ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is guaranteed to disappoint comic book fans
Arguably the single biggest concern surrounding Charlie Cox‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe return was that the Disney-backed franchise would sand down the hard edges that defined Daredevil’s three-season stint on Netflix, with a polarizing guest spot on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law doing nothing to silence the doubters. However, the...
Funnily enough, the sequel to the ‘Star Wars’ movie nobody wanted until it was way too late isn’t happening
It might sound blindingly obvious, but the easiest way to ensure a big budget movie gets a sequel is for enough people to show up and pay for a ticket, so that the studio doesn’t have any other option than giving the okay to a second installment. In the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the campaigns started way too late.
If Rian Johnson uses Andrew Tate’s downfall as inspiration for ‘Knives Out 3,’ it could become his most important film yet
Rian Johnson is the talk of the entertainment world with his recently released Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the success of his star-powered Knives Out movie realm so far. From Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans, to Dave Bautista and Janelle Monáe, Daniel Craig’s mystery-solving skills have partnered him with some of our favorite actors and actresses for two films, with a possible third on the horizon.
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Will Hugh Grant be in ‘Knives Out 3?’
Over the last several weeks, film buffs have been having an absolute field day with the release of Rian Johnson’s unforgettable whodunit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Piggybacking on the success of 2019’s Knives Out, Johnson brought back iconic actor Daniel Craig to once again portray Benoit Blanc — a no-nonsense detective who, with a little elbow grease and patience, can solve any case placed in front of him. Fortunately for fans, Blanc’s story was explored further in the follow-up film — which even included the eye-opening revelation in regards to Blanc’s sexuality.
‘Black Adam’ is merely the latest chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s cursed history with comic book movies
The dust is finally beginning to settle on Dwayne Johnson’s abrupt departure from the DCU, which came only weeks after he’d finally shepherded Black Adam to the big screen after sticking with the project through thick and thin for 15 years. Naturally, it didn’t take but a second...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn haters and Zack Snyder stans get a reality check as ‘Avatar 2’ passes a major box office haul
Due to his impeccable track record in both the MCU and the DCEU, most comic book enthusiasts were thrilled about James Gunn coming on board to lead the latter into a glorious new age of cinematic acclaim, but what the creative had to inevitably do to achieve that has caused a fraction in the community, and that’s putting it lightly.
An iconic slasher gets unexpectedly put forward as a feminist classic
It’s an age-old debate as to whether or not horror is a feminist genre; there are examples for and against, so it’s hard to say. Obviously, John Carpenter’s Halloween empowers Laurie Strode as the kick-ass leading lady, whereas Terrifier — on the total opposite end of the spectrum — specifically murders and mutilates (mostly) women in a needlessly violent manner. There’s arguments that horror embraces feminism as most last (wo)men standing are, well, women. That says a lot for the female race, who are typically represented as inferior to males in life-or-death situations and therefore incapable of defending themselves. Luckily, the most iconic slashers ever made feature a more-than-capable woman in the lead, which quite possibly paved the way for our modern-day scream queens, such as Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not) and Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass (The Invisible Man).
A mysterious Phase 5 series has Marvel fans worried that it’s going to irredeemably ruin an MCU mainstay
After the mix of mediocrity and disappointment that made up much of Phase Four, Marvel fans have high hopes that 2022’s supply of MCU content could rectify the slightly unfocused franchise as it heads into Phase Five. And yet, as much as a certain TV series that we’ve got coming this year has been surrounded by positive buzz of late, the more anxious aficionados out there are now worrying that it’s going to massively drop the ball and ruin the oldest MCU hero standing.
One of the year’s most unfairly ignored action thrillers smashes through the streaming glass
For action junkies, any movie calling itself The Killer is inevitably going to invite comparisons to John Woo’s all-time classic of the same name, while the basic premise of a retired hitman finding himself drawn back into the life he led behind has unmistakable shades of John Wick. Doing...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
