Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
wegotthiscovered.com
An iconic slasher gets unexpectedly put forward as a feminist classic
It’s an age-old debate as to whether or not horror is a feminist genre; there are examples for and against, so it’s hard to say. Obviously, John Carpenter’s Halloween empowers Laurie Strode as the kick-ass leading lady, whereas Terrifier — on the total opposite end of the spectrum — specifically murders and mutilates (mostly) women in a needlessly violent manner. There’s arguments that horror embraces feminism as most last (wo)men standing are, well, women. That says a lot for the female race, who are typically represented as inferior to males in life-or-death situations and therefore incapable of defending themselves. Luckily, the most iconic slashers ever made feature a more-than-capable woman in the lead, which quite possibly paved the way for our modern-day scream queens, such as Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not) and Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass (The Invisible Man).
wegotthiscovered.com
An outrageously over-the-top horror remake basks in an extra dimension of adulation
Even the most ardent of horror fans have grown numb to the endless procession of remakes and reboots to have come along over the last two decades, with a great deal of them proving to be inferior retreads of the originals that up the gore in an effort to compensate for a lack of freshness. Piranha 3D certainly has plenty of that, but it’s also got camp charm and silliness to spare.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s latest could dethrone ‘Avatar’ on box office charts next year
M. Night Shyamalan got audiences a creepy gift for Christmas: a new trailer for his upcoming apocalyptic psychological thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” which is based on the 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay. Shyamalan co-wrote the script alongside Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It follows a “family of three who are vacationing at a remote cabin, who are suddenly kidnapped by four strangers who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert an impending apocalypse.” You can watch the new trailer here: The movie stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen...
Polygon
The Harbinger finally gives us a COVID horror movie worth watching
Plague doctors are centuries out of fashion, but the iconic outfit still endures: the long coat, the goggled eyes, the mask with a long, birdlike beak. The costume distorts an otherwise familiar silhouette, turning a person into an interchangeable inhuman creature. The Pathologic games use that design as a clear starting point for characters tied to a plague: The outfit’s surreal, theatrical qualities don’t just obscure who’s underneath; they raise the question of whether players are encountering one individual, or many.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 biggest box office bombs of 2022
A retrospective reflection of 2022 would prove that the year has been quite promising and remarkable in producing some of the biggest box office blockbusters. Be it The Batman or Top Gun: Maverick, a unanimous liking for high-budget Hollywood movies has generated over a billion-dollar revenue at the Box Office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
NME
Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance
Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday. Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson’s Stan Lee tribute gets hijacked by tasteless Marvel speculation
Yesterday would have been the 100th birthday of the legendary Stan Lee, arguably the single most important and instantly-recognizable figure in the history of comic books, and there was an outpouring of celebration from all corners of the industry, with fans also weighing in to pay tribute to the cameo-happy icon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the year’s most unfairly ignored action thrillers smashes through the streaming glass
For action junkies, any movie calling itself The Killer is inevitably going to invite comparisons to John Woo’s all-time classic of the same name, while the basic premise of a retired hitman finding himself drawn back into the life he led behind has unmistakable shades of John Wick. Doing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy
Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn haters and Zack Snyder stans get a reality check as ‘Avatar 2’ passes a major box office haul
Due to his impeccable track record in both the MCU and the DCEU, most comic book enthusiasts were thrilled about James Gunn coming on board to lead the latter into a glorious new age of cinematic acclaim, but what the creative had to inevitably do to achieve that has caused a fraction in the community, and that’s putting it lightly.
wegotthiscovered.com
Funnily enough, the sequel to the ‘Star Wars’ movie nobody wanted until it was way too late isn’t happening
It might sound blindingly obvious, but the easiest way to ensure a big budget movie gets a sequel is for enough people to show up and pay for a ticket, so that the studio doesn’t have any other option than giving the okay to a second installment. In the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the campaigns started way too late.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
wegotthiscovered.com
An ill-fated reboot that fared so much worse than any of its predecessors stares down the barrel on streaming
Even though none of the six installments fared particularly well with critics, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s Resident Evil franchise had plenty of fans, enough to ensure that it went down in history as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made after the coffers swelled to over $1.2 billion.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ is merely the latest chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s cursed history with comic book movies
The dust is finally beginning to settle on Dwayne Johnson’s abrupt departure from the DCU, which came only weeks after he’d finally shepherded Black Adam to the big screen after sticking with the project through thick and thin for 15 years. Naturally, it didn’t take but a second...
wegotthiscovered.com
In a shocking twist, a reflection on James Gunn and Zack Snyder’s awesome team-up doesn’t mention DC once
For a hot minute, SnyderVerse supporters were rubbing their hands with glee at the news James Gunn had been appointed as co-CEO of DC Studios, based entirely on the fact the two filmmakers had collaborated almost two decades previously. The future Guardians of the Galaxy overseer penned the screenplay for...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
Comments / 1