Portland, ME

WPFO

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance

If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainers flock to mall to return unwanted gifts

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy week for returning gifts, including at the Maine Mall. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers expect almost 18 percent of merchandise sold for the holiday to be brought back. The Maine Mall was crowded Wednesday. “I couldn’t find my car, and then...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

35th Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine

You do not want to miss the 2023 Lobster Dip, this Sunday (New Years Day) in front of the Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach. Maines’ largest and original ocean plunge should be a record breaker this year with 61 teams and 445 registered dippers. This is also the...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WPFO

Report: Burst pipe floods West Paris elementary school

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- A burst pipe flooded Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris Wednesday morning, according to the Advertiser Democrat. The paper reports that a sprinkler pipe burst and flooded the school's cafeteria and gym. West Paris Fire Chief Kevin Davis told the Advertiser Democrat that there was...
WEST PARIS, ME
WPFO

11-year-old boy reportedly alerts family to fire in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- A boy is reportedly credited with saving his family from a fire in Sanford. Sanford firefighters say they responded to a home on Elm Street Tuesday night. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely. One firefighter was treated and released.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

New Year's Auburn Celebration start time moved up due to rain

PORTLAND (WGME) -- This weekend is the fourth New Year's Auburn Celebration, and it's still a go, even with rain in the forecast. Mayor Jason Levesque says the event is moving up the start time to 3 p.m. in Festival Plaza in the heart of downtown Auburn. He says there...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later

EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
EDGECOMB, ME
WPFO

Firefighter injured, 3 families displaced after Sanford fire

SANFORD (WGME) -- A firefighter was injured, and three families are staying elsewhere, after a fire in Sanford forced them out of their building Tuesday night. Crews say they responded to the fire on Elm Street. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Death of 3-year-old Edgecomb girl on Christmas Day ruled homicide

EDGECOMB (WGME) -- The death of a three-year-old Edgecomb girl has been ruled a homicide. Crews responded to a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Day for a report of a child not breathing at home on Route 1. The 3-year-old girl, identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, was taken to...
EDGECOMB, ME
WPFO

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
WATERBORO, ME

