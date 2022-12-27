Read full article on original website
WPFO
Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
WPFO
Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
WPFO
Volunteers start to replant dunes in South Portland following massive storm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Volunteers brought their buckets and shovels to Willard Beach in South Portland on Thursday to start replanting the dunes. Most of the dunes were decimated by last week's storm. A South Portland resident posted online, encouraging others to join in picking through sand clumps that were...
WPFO
Bill aims to ban flavored tobacco products statewide, Maine vape shop pushes back
Mint, banana, and bubblegum are all candy and tobacco flavors. Some Maine leaders are trying to stop shops statewide from selling these tobacco flavors. South Portland recently banned selling flavored tobacco products. Stores have until April 1 to sell their inventory. Christopher Jackson, the owner of Portland Smoke and Vape...
WPFO
Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance
If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
WPFO
Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
WPFO
Mainers flock to mall to return unwanted gifts
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy week for returning gifts, including at the Maine Mall. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers expect almost 18 percent of merchandise sold for the holiday to be brought back. The Maine Mall was crowded Wednesday. “I couldn’t find my car, and then...
WPFO
35th Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine
You do not want to miss the 2023 Lobster Dip, this Sunday (New Years Day) in front of the Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach. Maines’ largest and original ocean plunge should be a record breaker this year with 61 teams and 445 registered dippers. This is also the...
WPFO
Report: Burst pipe floods West Paris elementary school
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- A burst pipe flooded Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris Wednesday morning, according to the Advertiser Democrat. The paper reports that a sprinkler pipe burst and flooded the school's cafeteria and gym. West Paris Fire Chief Kevin Davis told the Advertiser Democrat that there was...
WPFO
11-year-old boy reportedly alerts family to fire in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- A boy is reportedly credited with saving his family from a fire in Sanford. Sanford firefighters say they responded to a home on Elm Street Tuesday night. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely. One firefighter was treated and released.
WPFO
New Year's Auburn Celebration start time moved up due to rain
PORTLAND (WGME) -- This weekend is the fourth New Year's Auburn Celebration, and it's still a go, even with rain in the forecast. Mayor Jason Levesque says the event is moving up the start time to 3 p.m. in Festival Plaza in the heart of downtown Auburn. He says there...
WPFO
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later
EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
WPFO
Firefighter injured, 3 families displaced after Sanford fire
SANFORD (WGME) -- A firefighter was injured, and three families are staying elsewhere, after a fire in Sanford forced them out of their building Tuesday night. Crews say they responded to the fire on Elm Street. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely.
WPFO
Death of 3-year-old Edgecomb girl on Christmas Day ruled homicide
EDGECOMB (WGME) -- The death of a three-year-old Edgecomb girl has been ruled a homicide. Crews responded to a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Day for a report of a child not breathing at home on Route 1. The 3-year-old girl, identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, was taken to...
WPFO
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
