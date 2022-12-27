Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
WDSU
Former New Orleans police officer accused of felony assault
KETCHIKAN, Alaska — A former New Orleans police officer, who is now a police chief in Alaska, is being accused of assault. Ketchikan Police Chief Jeff Walls faces one felony charge and five misdemeanor charges, the most serious being third-degree assault. He’s also charged with fourth-degree assault and reckless...
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
wbrz.com
Hammond man wanted for attempted murder; deputies asking for public's help to find him
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a Hammond man accused in an attempted murder case from earlier this year. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Treandis Walker is wanted for attempted second-degree murder following an incident in May 2022. The sheriff's office didn't...
NOLA.com
After Bogalusa man fatally shoots alleged intruder, police say it's the town's deadliest year
Bogalusa police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he said burst through his door Wednesday — and they say 2022 is now the town's deadliest year on record. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Lona Rester Place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a disturbance. Before officers arrived, the man called a second time to tell them he shot a man who had kicked his door down.
Max sentence handed down after manslaughter guilty plea in 2018 deadly Prairieville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Prairieville in 2018 has been given the maximum sentence, according to court officials. District Attorney Ricky Babin said on Tuesday, Dec. 27, that Cedric Emerson, 39, of Geismar,...
NOLA.com
Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO
Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
NOLA.com
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
A fugitive wanted in connection with a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office molestation investigation was arrested at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before he boarded a flight, according to authorities. Javier Ribon Bautista, 36, of Gretna, was booked Dec. 23 with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the...
NOLA.com
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
NOLA.com
Alaska police chief, formerly a New Orleans police commander, indicted on assault charge
An Alaska police chief who worked for years at the New Orleans Police Department pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he assaulted an intoxicated man while he was off duty at a resort restaurant, including allegedly shoving the man head-first into a wall and using a chokehold. A grand...
Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
wbrz.com
'I'm still shaking': Murder victim's family spent Christmas in terror as convicted killer walked free
DONALDSONVILLE - Adoriji Wilson's mother, Joan Wilson Nicholas, has been in a state of shock ever since her son's killer was mistakenly set free. "The system is broke. Has to be," she said. Even after U.S. Marshals found and re-arrested him at a New Orleans hotel Wednesday morning, she still...
iheart.com
POIs Found In Shooting Death Of New Orleans Comedian, But No Arrests
New Orleans police say they've found all four persons of interest in last Friday's murder of a local comedian, but there are no arrests yet. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed when he was caught in a crossfire outside a Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Police say they've located Darryl...
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
NOLA.com
Hours after 16-year-old wounded by gunfire, 2nd victim found dead at same location: NOPD
Two hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in New Orleans' Plum Orchard neighborhood Wednesday night, a second victim was found dead at the scene, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 29-year-old deceased man, whose body was discovered...
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged, pleads not guilty
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel who was charged by federal prosecutors plead not guilty. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Dec. 9, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury.
NOLA.com
Homeowner shoots, kills armed man in Algiers residence, New Orleans police say
An Algiers homeowner shot and killed an armed man inside a residence Wednesday, New Orleans police said. First responders were summoned at 11:13 a.m. to the 3100 block of Pittari Place, where Emergency Medical Services found the shooting the victim and took him to a hospital. He was declared dead there.
Man accused in Hammond Walmart fire, arrested and booked
Thanks to the quick action of customers and employees the blaze was contained and put out.
