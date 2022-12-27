ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Which life insurance is best for seniors?

Life insurance is often considered beneficial for a wide array of people. Whether you're young and single or married with children who depend on you, a life insurance policy in the correct amount can be valuable without breaking the bank. But while life insurance is considered a fundamental element of...
Business Insider

Bestow life insurance review 2023

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. AM Best Financial Strength Rating. A+. View...
The Independent

Unmarried couples risking missing out on life insurance payouts – research

Many unmarried couples with life insurance could be at risk of not receiving a payout if one of the partners dies, a survey suggests.Just over half (52%) of unmarried people know if their partner has a life insurance policy, while 43% said their other half has no plans to ensure they are legally entitled to their payout, Scottish Widows found.Just over a quarter (27%) of those aware of their partner’s life insurance do not know the policy’s value.Around a third (34%) of couples rarely discuss long-term financial planning because they see it as unnecessary, awkward or simply too difficult, the...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance December Payment: When to Expect Your Check

The Social Security Administration is disbursing the second of four Social Security Disability Insurance payments for December this week. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. If you're expecting a payment, it's helpful to know exactly when it should arrive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy