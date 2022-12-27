ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

kpq.com

Chelan County Government Officials Sworn in at Chelan County Courthouse

Newly elected Chelan County government officials gathered at the Chelan County Courthouse for their official swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning. Those sworn in include Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, Commissioner Shon Smith, District #1 Judge Jon Volyn and District #2 Judge Allen Blackmon, and Clerk Marty Young. Commissioner Shon Smith said...
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA
Remembering KPQ Personality Don West

KPQ sports talk show host Don West passed away at home in Cashmere Friday morning. He was 59-year-old. West had been battling brain lymphoma since being diagnosed with the illness in June 2021. Over the years, Don worked with the Shop at Home Network, TNA Wrestling and the Wenatchee Wild...
CASHMERE, WA

