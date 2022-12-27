Read full article on original website
NY1
Hochul set to make New York history on Sunday
Kathy Hochul may not have been anticipating to become governor in August 2021. It was all thanks to the Buffalo native’s selection as a running mate by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. Now on Sunday, Hochul will take the oath of office to become the first woman in...
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional, but restriction remains for now
While a federal judge says the ban on guns in places of worship is unconstitutional, the restriction remains in place while the state appeals. The prohibition of guns in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain in place while the state appeals a federal judge’s decision. [ more › ]
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
Governor Hochul Announces New Framework To Achieve Nation-Leading Six Gigawatts Of Energy Storage By 2030
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20 percent of the peak electricity load of New York State. The roadmap, submitted by the New York State Energy...
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
cityandstateny.com
Hochul gambles on LaSalle, but the odds are stacked against her
Gov. Kathy Hochul is starting the new year off on uneasy footing as she sticks by her controversial Court of Appeals chief judge nominee. Despite an ever growing number of state senators announcing their opposition – which currently stands at 13 – the newly elected governor has said she intends to push ahead with Justice Hector LaSalle. Hochul is taking a political gamble – but she may wind up a loser either way.
wnypapers.com
Hochul: Additional actions to provide financial relief to people in WNY
New York State Department of Financial Services calls on banking institutions to waive ATM fees. √ New Yorkers encouraged to call DFS' disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 for insurance-related questions. √ Governor warns about price gouging during and in aftermath of historic storm. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced additional actions...
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
How safe are you from the latest skimming trend in New York State?
wgnradio.com
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois
Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
This Is Officially Reason #2976 You Know You’re in Upstate NY!
This may be the ultimate "You Know You're from Upstate New When", but I need somebody to explain this like I'm NOT from Upstate. I've lived in the Capital Region my whole life and I've seen a lot of interesting, baffling, bizarre, and truly unique things - but this was a new one.
Historic snowfall in Buffalo area causes flooding threat as eastern US sees major thaw
Snow is quickly melting across much of the eastern half of the country and leading to a threat of flooding, especially in the Buffalo area.
Akron Bugle
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
