ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Hochul set to make New York history on Sunday

Kathy Hochul may not have been anticipating to become governor in August 2021. It was all thanks to the Buffalo native’s selection as a running mate by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. Now on Sunday, Hochul will take the oath of office to become the first woman in...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker

We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
NEW YORK STATE
Gotham Gazette

Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress

It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cityandstateny.com

Hochul gambles on LaSalle, but the odds are stacked against her

Gov. Kathy Hochul is starting the new year off on uneasy footing as she sticks by her controversial Court of Appeals chief judge nominee. Despite an ever growing number of state senators announcing their opposition – which currently stands at 13 – the newly elected governor has said she intends to push ahead with Justice Hector LaSalle. Hochul is taking a political gamble – but she may wind up a loser either way.
wnypapers.com

Hochul: Additional actions to provide financial relief to people in WNY

New York State Department of Financial Services calls on banking institutions to waive ATM fees. √ New Yorkers encouraged to call DFS' disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 for insurance-related questions. √ Governor warns about price gouging during and in aftermath of historic storm. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced additional actions...
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
wgnradio.com

The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois

Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
ILLINOIS STATE
Akron Bugle

IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York

WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy