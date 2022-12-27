ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do storybooks about bedtime help children get to sleep? Yes and no.

Once upon a time there was a little boy who didn't want to go to bed. His mother, who did want to go to bed, read him a story about a very sleepy bunny. The little boy soon closed his eyes and fell asleep, and they all slept happily after.
This mom finds ingenious way to end bedtime tantrums with a simple hack: 'Good job mama'

Putting children to sleep is no easy task. They sometimes want to play at that time or sometimes are so sleepy that they get cranky. So, a mom called Alisha Denke found a middle path. She allowed her son to choose what he wanted to do, however, both eventually led to bedtime. In the Tiktok video, there is a text overlay that reads, “Not everyone will agree, but as adults, we also have these options.” After this, the mother can be seen giving the child two flashcards. “These are your options, look I’ll put them in order for you just the way you like it A or B, you can have a bath, snack, brush your teeth, potty, Netflix and sleep or you are gonna have shower, brush and floss, storytime, cuddles, potty, and sleep. How are you feeling tonight? You feel like cuddles, or Netflix and bed.”
My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs

*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
Wife on husband: "He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who has kids is not just about falling in love with the right person. It takes care, determination, and plenty of patience to create a warm family environment for the kids. And getting used to being called stepmom is not easy, particularly if you truly want to feel like you have a complete family.
Dad lets his baby get exercise on the airplane in the funniest way

This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!
Dear Abby: My husband divorced me after I helped his niece adopt out her baby

DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out to a family who couldn’t have children, because she couldn’t handle raising another child.  She begged me not to tell anyone except my husband (her uncle) and asked me to watch her two children overnight while she was at the hospital delivering. She also asked to...
Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.
Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl

This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has serious anger issues

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for three years, and it has been great. However, he has serious anger issues that affect our relationship sometimes. It started with small arguments here and there. But as our relationship progressed, so did his mood swings and anger.  see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker He has never hit me. Lately, though, his anger has gotten worse, and he says cruel things to me that he later apologizes for. During our arguments, he never listens to what I have to say. When the argument is over and I wait...
