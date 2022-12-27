Putting children to sleep is no easy task. They sometimes want to play at that time or sometimes are so sleepy that they get cranky. So, a mom called Alisha Denke found a middle path. She allowed her son to choose what he wanted to do, however, both eventually led to bedtime. In the Tiktok video, there is a text overlay that reads, “Not everyone will agree, but as adults, we also have these options.” After this, the mother can be seen giving the child two flashcards. “These are your options, look I’ll put them in order for you just the way you like it A or B, you can have a bath, snack, brush your teeth, potty, Netflix and sleep or you are gonna have shower, brush and floss, storytime, cuddles, potty, and sleep. How are you feeling tonight? You feel like cuddles, or Netflix and bed.”

