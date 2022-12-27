Read full article on original website
Do storybooks about bedtime help children get to sleep? Yes and no.
Once upon a time there was a little boy who didn't want to go to bed. His mother, who did want to go to bed, read him a story about a very sleepy bunny. The little boy soon closed his eyes and fell asleep, and they all slept happily after.
Upworthy
This mom finds ingenious way to end bedtime tantrums with a simple hack: 'Good job mama'
Putting children to sleep is no easy task. They sometimes want to play at that time or sometimes are so sleepy that they get cranky. So, a mom called Alisha Denke found a middle path. She allowed her son to choose what he wanted to do, however, both eventually led to bedtime. In the Tiktok video, there is a text overlay that reads, “Not everyone will agree, but as adults, we also have these options.” After this, the mother can be seen giving the child two flashcards. “These are your options, look I’ll put them in order for you just the way you like it A or B, you can have a bath, snack, brush your teeth, potty, Netflix and sleep or you are gonna have shower, brush and floss, storytime, cuddles, potty, and sleep. How are you feeling tonight? You feel like cuddles, or Netflix and bed.”
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
I've been co-sleeping with my 10 and 12-year-old since they were born - it's totally natural and I've no intention of stopping
A mum still shares a bed with her two pre-teen kids and says it's not weird at all - it's actually the reason they share such a close bond. Bernie Watkins, 49, who lives in Grenada, Spain, but is originally from Childwall, Liverpool, has co-slept with her children since they were born - and ten and 12 years on she still does.
My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs
*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
Groom-to-Be Used Flashcards to Convince His Adult Brother He Can't Bring His "Miracle Baby" to Wedding
There are a lot of benefits to having a child-free wedding. Sure, many view weddings as a family event. However, kids at weddings can cause a lot of disruptions. No wonder child-free weddings are gaining in popularity.
Man berates half-sister for not showing up at their dad's funeral but accepting his money
Children might develop hatred towards the infidel parent after feeling betrayed by them and for breaking the family apart. The children are affected more when infidelity is a long-time affair and the parents don’t handle it amicably. In such cases, the issue might lead to years of hostility, issues to trust, and controversial divorce.
Mom’s Poo-Poo Fairy Hack Might be the Answer to Everyone’s Potty Training Problems
Listen, game recognize game!
Passenger Telling Mom to Control Toddler on Flight Dragged: 'Shut Them Up'
A man has been slammed for shouting expletives at a pregnant mom and her child. One Mumsnet user wrote, "You should have accidentally spilled a drink on him."
Wife on husband: "He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who has kids is not just about falling in love with the right person. It takes care, determination, and plenty of patience to create a warm family environment for the kids. And getting used to being called stepmom is not easy, particularly if you truly want to feel like you have a complete family.
His sister wants to split his inheritance even though she went no-contact
Hundred Dollar Bills On A TablePhoto byCelyn KangonUnsplash. When you have a loved one pass away when they are older, sometimes they may leave you some money. But, if you're left something and nobody else in the family is, it can cause some drama to happen.
Toddler Packs Dad’s Lunch In a Barbie Lunch Bag and He Hooked His Papa Up
Listen, if he feels snackish he has nothing to worry about.
intheknow.com
Dad lets his baby get exercise on the airplane in the funniest way
This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!
Dear Abby: My husband divorced me after I helped his niece adopt out her baby
DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out to a family who couldn’t have children, because she couldn’t handle raising another child. She begged me not to tell anyone except my husband (her uncle) and asked me to watch her two children overnight while she was at the hospital delivering. She also asked to...
Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.
parentingisnteasy.co
Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl
This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
My baby was born when I was fighting for my life – she’s my little miracle
A MUM has hailed her baby girl, born while she was in a coma with a brain haemorrhage, as a “little miracle”. Natalie Doye, 25, was 39 weeks pregnant when she collapsed at home and was airlifted to hospital where doctors performed an emergency caesarean section. Her baby,...
Dad gets revenge after mother-in-law takes away daughter's Christmas present
A man has revealed how he got revenge on his mother-in-law after she took away his daughter's Christmas present. Taking to Reddit, the dad explained how after bagging a new, well paid job this year, he wanted to go all out for Christmas and treat his family. He explained how...
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has serious anger issues
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for three years, and it has been great. However, he has serious anger issues that affect our relationship sometimes. It started with small arguments here and there. But as our relationship progressed, so did his mood swings and anger. see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker He has never hit me. Lately, though, his anger has gotten worse, and he says cruel things to me that he later apologizes for. During our arguments, he never listens to what I have to say. When the argument is over and I wait...
"I Didn't Even Care To Argue": People Share When They Realized Their Wedding Was A Mistake
"I knew it was the end when I felt more like his business partner than his wife."
Fatherly
