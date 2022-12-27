Read full article on original website
Related
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
Can You Remove Snow From the Driveway Without a Shovel?
As a kid, I once made a snowman after a heavy snowstorm. The snow from the driveway was wet and rolled into balls beautifully. After putting the corncob pipe under the snowman’s carrot nose, I realized much of the driveway surface was clear and the remaining patches were melting in the sun. My dad smiled through the front room window.
yankodesign.com
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico
Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
Husband Makes Gorgeous Custom Dining Room Accent Wall With Simple Strips of Wood
We love the texture!
Tree Hugger
Australian Apartment Shows How Single Stairs Make Small Buildings Better
New housing is needed all over North America, but most multifamily real estate development is done by big companies with the resources to assemble land and fight their way through the approval process. They need bigger sites because building codes often require two stairways and a corridor between them, whether there are two units per floor or 20, making small buildings inefficient and expensive.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
Why You Should Consider Painting Your Bathroom Sky Blue
There are several reasons why this popular fresh shade makes a splash in bathrooms, from its soothing nature to endless adaptability. Let's dive in!
northernarchitecture.us
How to use copper pipe plumbing
Normal copper-pipe-plumbing and galvanized lines are run in a straight line usually both hot and cold side by side with tees or branches servicing each fixture. Metal lines are not complicated things by any means. They are more expensive than vinyl tubing, but they are really kind of fun to put together and the value of the home will be a little higher.
How To Find The Perfect Size Dining Table For Your Space
Dining tables also come in a plethora of styles, so it is important to consider your needs. Here's how to find the perfect size dining table for your space.
How To Fix Concrete Foundation Wall Cracks
Got a cracked concrete basement wall? Fixing it isn't as hard as you might think. Learn a foundation wall repair method with proven results. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
tinyhousetalk.com
32×10 Big Bertha Tiny Home Sleeps 6!
It’s always amazing how much more spacious the 10-foot-wide tiny homes feel compared to the 8-foot-wide ones, and this “Big Bertha” from Indigo River Tiny Homes is no exception. You especially feel it in the U-shaped kitchen on the far end of the tiny home. The primary...
heckhome.com
Which is the Best Roofing Material for Flat Roofing?
Flat roofing is primarily linked with commercial buildings, but with the change of time and the architectural concept of modernism, residential buildings are also getting a roof makeover. When it comes to a flat roof there are many examples. Low-slope, flat roofs are now widespread in residential buildings. Whether you are getting a house built or replacing your old leaky roof, you must take care of the best materials. You can contact Ultimate Roofing for any work related to roofing as they are experts in roofing.
domino
So Long, Granite and Dark Wood Kitchen; Hello, Cozy Breakfast Nook and Hidden Pantry
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. New York designer Kate Gray is aware that dark wood kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and she’s here for it. “I’ve worked on a lot of brownstones, and one that we’re doing in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has older wood paneling that we’re keeping,” shares the Hamilton Gray Studio founder. But there is a special breed of circa-1990 cupboards that she can’t get behind, especially when it’s in a 1924 grand Tudor-style house. After four years of dealing with their space as is, a couple living in South Orange, New Jersey, called on Gray to reimagine their dark and dated kitchen, while also carving out a few bonus zones.
Autoweek.com
Tested: The Best Automotive Glass Cleaners for 2023
Cleaning your car windows might seem like an afterthought—after all, that's what wiper blades are for, right? Sort of. While keeping the outside of your windshield clean and clear is essential, you shouldn't forget about the side windows, the rear window, and the inside of the glass all around the car.
northernarchitecture.us
Developed forms of reinforced concrete stairs
In situ reinforced concrete has the same limitation of span to thickness as floor slabs so that single span flights are limited to about 4 500 mm unless downstand spine beams or upstand balustrade beams are used. The spine beam version is usually pre-cast and implies pre-cast or metal-framed cantilever treads.
This Truck’s Frame Has Seen Better Days
It’s common knowledge that a rusty chassis is dangerous but this test shows us how far it can go. Have you ever bought a vehicle without 100% checking to make sure it didn’t have any major issues? Come on, you can be honest. We’re always taught to thoroughly check every vehicle that we may potentially purchase but sometimes we get a little ahead of ourselves with a vehicle that has just a couple more problems than we imagined. That was sort of the case for one YouTube channel that saw it as an opportunity for a little bit of scientific experimentation.
12tomatoes.com
Man Creates Folding Staircase To Save Space In Small House
Modern furniture has come a long way and you just never know what you are going to see in the average residence these days. Ideas that once seemed unattainable have now become commonplace and we are 100 percent here for it. JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is a builder with some serious skills. We cannot get over how cool his latest creation is.
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
