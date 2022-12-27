Read full article on original website
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church emphasized the Reason for the season
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in December
cbs19news
Highland to close for site reinterpretation work
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Monroe Highland will be closed for much of January, getting ready for the next phase of its site reinterpretation. According to a release, the presidential site will be closed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 for work on several interior spaces. “Our next...
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
WHSV
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Thursday evening on South High Street in Harrisonburg near Food Lion. HPD says both lanes in that area were closed but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation. We will bring you updates as we get...
cbs19news
Flagging operation changes at diverging diamond, roundabout
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see a couple of changes regarding flagging operations at two major locations in Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is making slight changes to planned flagging operations at the diverging diamond at Interstate 64 and Richmond Road and at the roundabout at Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
cbs19news
Businesses shut down after pipes burst during cold weather
CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A brutal winter storm resulted in freezing temperatures across the country, and numerous businesses were forced to close their doors over the Christmas holiday. A water main break at the Piedmont Place in Crozet on Christmas evening left five businesses flooded. Currently, there is no...
WHSV
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
WHSV
Pipe burst closes down Salvation Army of Staunton office this week
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The team has a project of cleaning up that will have the office closed all week. Salvation Army officers said the pipe bursting caused phone lines to go out momentarily. Phones and internet are functioning now but rooms and and hallways are soggy— so the Beverly street office is closed for the rest of the week.
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
cbs19news
AHS students collect thousands of menstrual products in less than two weeks
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One in five girls miss a day of school because they don't have menstrual products, and two Albemarle High School students are working to change that. AHS senior Weining Ding and sophomore Avery Bruen started empowerHER two weeks ago. They collect menstrual products to...
cbs19news
Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County
At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
NBC 29 News
Bodies found in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
