coinchapter.com

Five commandments that crypto investors learned in 2022

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – It’s been a crazy year with no shortage of surprises, both good and horrific disappointing. While many traders await the new year with a little nervous twitch in their eyes, here are some of the valuable lessons 2022 has taught us all. #1 Don’t believe...
forkast.news

A series of events: Crypto’s 2022 timeline

The macroeconomic outlook for the cryptocurrency industry appears grim heading into the new year as the fallout from Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com and the trial of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried continue to cast shadows, and strengthen scrutiny on regulatory issues globally. Despite obstacles ahead, the technology appears here to stay....
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
bitpinas.com

Bitcoin Miners Roughly Sold Everything They Mined in 2022

Publicly listed Bitcoin miners have sold nearly all of the BTC they mined throughout 2022, putting downward pressure on the price of the cryptocurrency. The cost of mining BTC increased by 20% this year, which may have contributed to the decision to sell off newly produced Bitcoin. Reserves held by...
crypto-economy.com

How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide

Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:

