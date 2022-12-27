ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Tacoma starts 2023 with lower speed limits

The city of Tacoma will usher in 2023 with lower speed limits, starting Sunday. The speed limit on residential streets will drop from 25 to 20 mph. The speed limit in four neighborhood business districts will lower from 30 mph to 25 mph, including 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WCCA: Paperwork issue costing Washington child care workers money

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Childcare Centers Association (WCCA) is calling the Department of Children, Youth, and Families' (DCYF) Workforce Retention Grant a "debacle." In September, DCYF launched a grant to "provide one-time retention payments for on-site workers in eligible roles at all DCYF-licensed or certified family home providers and child care centers."
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks

WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated

A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
WASHINGTON STATE
Eden Reports

After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time Highs

According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year

Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Larsen Secures $31,529,221 for Fifteen Local Projects in Omnibus Spending Package

“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities to create jobs, keep the economy moving and improve vital services residents rely on,” said Larsen. “I will continue to champion these critical projects to ensure communities can strengthen vital infrastructure, build a cleaner, safer and more accessible transportation network, improve access to critical services for working families and students, and grow Washington’s economy.”
WASHINGTON STATE

