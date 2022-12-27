Read full article on original website
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
Opinion: Washington State's Minimum Wage Hike is a Disaster for its Young Workers
Starting on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for workers aged 16 and older. This increase, which is nearly 9%, will make Washington's minimum wage the highest in the country, even surpassing California's planned increase to $15.50 per hour.
KUOW
Tacoma starts 2023 with lower speed limits
The city of Tacoma will usher in 2023 with lower speed limits, starting Sunday. The speed limit on residential streets will drop from 25 to 20 mph. The speed limit in four neighborhood business districts will lower from 30 mph to 25 mph, including 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town.
q13fox.com
WCCA: Paperwork issue costing Washington child care workers money
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Childcare Centers Association (WCCA) is calling the Department of Children, Youth, and Families' (DCYF) Workforce Retention Grant a "debacle." In September, DCYF launched a grant to "provide one-time retention payments for on-site workers in eligible roles at all DCYF-licensed or certified family home providers and child care centers."
nwnewsradio.com
Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1
The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks
WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated
A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
Chronicle
Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time Highs
According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.
KUOW
Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?
A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Republican lawmakers want to pass more tax breaks for businesses and cancel the state’s payroll tax. But Gov. Inslee says Washington can afford new programs to pay for homeless services and mental health facilities.
KUOW
Despite rise in emissions, Gov. Inslee says Washington can still meet carbon pollution goals
Washington state is not meeting its own greenhouse gas reduction goals. But in an interview, Gov. Jay Inslee said he thinks the state can still meet its reduction goals by 2050. Still, in recent years, emissions have increased in Washington. "I think it is very likely Washington state will meet...
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year
Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
everettpost.com
Larsen Secures $31,529,221 for Fifteen Local Projects in Omnibus Spending Package
“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities to create jobs, keep the economy moving and improve vital services residents rely on,” said Larsen. “I will continue to champion these critical projects to ensure communities can strengthen vital infrastructure, build a cleaner, safer and more accessible transportation network, improve access to critical services for working families and students, and grow Washington’s economy.”
publicola.com
New Sound Transit Options Would Move Future Light Rail Station Out of Chinatown-International District
After facing heavy criticism from many within the Chinatown-International District over a new light rail station, Sound Transit is considering new options that would move the station out of the neighborhood. The agency is now studying a location north of the CID, a block from the existing Pioneer Square Station...
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
