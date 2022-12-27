ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

What grade does On3 give Florida's Billy Napier at the end of Year 1

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Florida didn’t do well by most fans’ standards in Year 1 of the Billy Napier era, and On3 isn’t holding back when it comes to grading the first-year SEC coach.

Jesse Simonton tackled the arduous task of grading each first-year head coach now that the season is over, and Napier received a D-plus after a 6-7 finish. The former Lousiana coach was supposed to usher in a new era of Gator football, but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as many hoped it would. Napier spent most of the season trying to change the culture established by the previous regime, and that included dismissing some of the program’s top players (Brenton Cox Jr., specifically).

“It was a lost season for Florida in 2022. The Gators upset Utah in the season opener, but the next three months were mostly miserable. After getting blasted in the Las Vegas Bowl by Oregon State, UF finished with a losing record (6-7) for the second straight fall — a first in 44 years. For the first time in school history, the Gators lost to Tennessee, Georgia and Florida State. That’s not exactly what you want to be written at the top of your Year 1 byline if you’re Billy Napier.”

Simonton’s analysis is hard to argue with and he didn’t even mention the losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt, which might be even more damning for Napier. Still, there’s some good news to pull out of what was a difficult season, to say the least.

Napier has put together a top-10 recruiting class during his first full year in Gainesville and his rebuilding the program just as he said. With dozens of departures this offseason, the culture change should be very noticeable by Week 1 of the 2023 season.

No one wanted Florida to repeat a 6-7 year under Napier, but he was dealt a bad hand. The previous staff’s mistakes were too difficult to overcome, but that excuse won’t hold up in Year 2. A D+ isn’t passing for most majors in college, and it isn’t a passing grade in the football world either.

