San Jose airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a “once in a generation” weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials...
Southwest travel woes continue at SJC as travelers desperate for rental cars
Tens of thousands of travelers are still stuck, victims of the Southwest Airlines fiasco.
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
Southwest cancellations especially challenging for elderly passengers, those with limited mobility
One woman drove from Portland to Oakland to pick up her 78-year-old mother who was stranded after two Southwest flight cancellations.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
Bay Area highways and roads close as storm rages on
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is causing widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides have closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for Felton Grove and Paradise Park. [Check your zone at https://community.zonehaven.com]Officials in San Francisco issued alerts for several areas affected by mudslides and flooding Saturday.Bernal Heights Park parking lot, 400 Block of Ulloa Street and the area...
Bakery begins driverless deliveries on San Francisco’s streets plagued with autonomous vehicle crashes & traffic jams
DRIVERLESS technology company Faction has partnered with San Francisco’s Cocola Bakery to provide local food deliveries within the city. The automated cars will complete their orders by combining their self-driving software with remote human teleoperation. Teleoperated driving allows fully self-driving vehicles to be controlled remotely. Most self-driving manufacturers currently...
Air Travel Chaos Forces High School Athletes To Drive 12 Hours for Games
An impromptu caravan made its way down Interstate 5 on Monday evening. Throughout the day, as Bay Area high school basketball and soccer teams found out their flights were canceled, teams packed into cars, vans and buses and made their way to Southern California or beyond to compete in tournaments.
Southwest facing criticism after airline ‘ruins' Christmas, DOT to ‘examine' cancellations
Southwest Airlines flight attendants and customers have been impacted by a plethora of operational struggles this holiday, and some say the airline is to blame for many of the challenges, according to TWU Local 556, the union of Southwest Airlines flight attendants.
Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
Storm puts San Jose on flood watch
As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
