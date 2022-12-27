ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Grading Oregon's come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win over UNC

Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon Co-DC/Safeties coach Matt Powledge takes DC job at Baylor

Mere hours after Oregon's Holiday Bowl win against North Carolina, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that current Oregon co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Powledge has taken the Baylor defensive coordinator opening. The move to Baylor was officially announced by the school early on Thursday morning. Powledge has completed...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Ben Finley, Drake Thomas discuss disappointing bowl loss to Maryland

RALEIGH N.C -- After missing out on a bowl game last season due to COVID-19 complications, NC State was looking for it's first bowl game victory since 2017 when the Wolfpack defeated Arizona State 52-31 in the Sun bowl. Although after failing to reach the end zone all game, the Wolfpack have now dropped their third straight postseason game losing to Maryland by a final score of 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo bowl.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Live Updates: Duke 86, FSU 67 - FINAL

Florida State takes on No. 17 Duke on Saturday at 1 p.m. from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The game between the Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) and the Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will be shown on ESPN2, with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. To stream it, click here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing on-site coverage. An audio stream is available here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room

SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?

With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year

EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more

At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
ALBANY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

