Grading Oregon's come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win over UNC
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
Oregon tries to find form against rival Oregon State
Oregon coach Dana Altman saw no need to put a happy face on his team’s final game before Christmas. “There’s
Oregon signee Daylen Austin talks Signing Day flip and potentially early enrolling
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Long Beach Poly (Calif.) defensive back Daylen Austin made a Signing Day flip from LSU to Oregon and talked about his decision as well as his decision to sign early. We caught up with Austin during media check in for the Under Armour Next All-America Game....
Oregon Co-DC/Safeties coach Matt Powledge takes DC job at Baylor
Mere hours after Oregon's Holiday Bowl win against North Carolina, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that current Oregon co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Powledge has taken the Baylor defensive coordinator opening. The move to Baylor was officially announced by the school early on Thursday morning. Powledge has completed...
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
Bo Nix just wrapped up one of the best QB seasons in Oregon history
Bo Nix will be back at Oregon in 2023. His late game heroics in San Diego send he and the Ducks into the offseason on a positive note and with him as a prospective Hesiman Trophy candidate. Wednesday night's come-from-behind conclusion, which included two Nix touchdown passes over the final...
Ben Finley, Drake Thomas discuss disappointing bowl loss to Maryland
RALEIGH N.C -- After missing out on a bowl game last season due to COVID-19 complications, NC State was looking for it's first bowl game victory since 2017 when the Wolfpack defeated Arizona State 52-31 in the Sun bowl. Although after failing to reach the end zone all game, the Wolfpack have now dropped their third straight postseason game losing to Maryland by a final score of 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo bowl.
Georgia safety Malaki Starks reveals how things almost went wrong on Oregon interception
ATLANTA — Back in September, Georgia safety Malaki Starks burst onto the scene with an outstanding interception in the first quarter of his first college football game. Nearly four months later, Starks explained his incredible pick almost wound up ending with a huge mistake by the true freshman. Starks...
Live Updates: Duke 86, FSU 67 - FINAL
Florida State takes on No. 17 Duke on Saturday at 1 p.m. from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The game between the Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) and the Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will be shown on ESPN2, with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. To stream it, click here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing on-site coverage. An audio stream is available here.
Late Kick: QB DJ Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on DJ Uiagalelei transferring from Clemson to Oregon State.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room
SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
Channel 6000
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Diner Off Hwy 101 Will Make You Feel Right At Home
If you’re traveling down Highway 101, and are in need of something to eat, or even just craving a tasty dessert, then you’ve got to make your way over to Don’s Main Street Family Restaurant in Reedsport. Located slightly inland near the junction of HWY 101 and...
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her. A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, he's waiting to see if he'll be able to get his friend back.
