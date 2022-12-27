Read full article on original website
Related
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
WDIO-TV
Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Meadows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, says she regrets sending texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election, telling the House Jan. 6 committee that “I would take them all back if I could today.”
Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail deliveries for south metro suburbs
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs.Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Friday saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail, with some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.Craig represents Dakota, Scott, Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.READ MORE: Mail issues plague Lakeville residents ahead of ChristmasShe said she wrote to the postal...
WDIO-TV
Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos
WASHINGTON (AP) — It should be a time of triumph for Republicans ready to take back control of the House in the new Congress next week, but their leaders are struggling with an embarrassing distraction about one of their own: What to do about George Santos?. Weeks after winning...
WDIO-TV
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
WDIO-TV
Ukraine’s debts: US aims to get IMF to reexamine loan fees
WASHINGTON (AP) — A provision in the recently signed defense spending bill mandates that the United States work to ease Ukraine’s debt burden at the International Monetary Fund, which could create tensions at the world’s lender-of-last-resort over one of its biggest borrowers. The National Defense Authorization Act...
WDIO-TV
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal...
WDIO-TV
Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor...
Comments / 0