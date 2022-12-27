ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State



WDIO-TV

Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Meadows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, says she regrets sending texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election, telling the House Jan. 6 committee that “I would take them all back if I could today.”
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail deliveries for south metro suburbs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs.Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Friday saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail, with some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.Craig represents Dakota, Scott, Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.READ MORE: Mail issues plague Lakeville residents ahead of ChristmasShe said she wrote to the postal...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDIO-TV

Ukraine’s debts: US aims to get IMF to reexamine loan fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — A provision in the recently signed defense spending bill mandates that the United States work to ease Ukraine’s debt burden at the International Monetary Fund, which could create tensions at the world’s lender-of-last-resort over one of its biggest borrowers. The National Defense Authorization Act...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDIO-TV

NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WDIO-TV

Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor...
OHIO STATE

