Lehigh Valley Space Fest in the works
EASTON, Pa. - The region has two space nerds collaborating on Lehigh Valley Space Fest, an event coming to Easton in May. Lehigh Valley Space Fest will be May 5-7 at Paxinosa Elementary School. The festival is in part organized by local NASA Solar System Ambassadors Todd Sullivan and Marty...
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
Workshop teaches potential small business owners how to dig in
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Is one of your New Year's resolutions to open up a business?. If you live in Lehigh or Northampton counties, you may be in luck. The Small Business Development Center of Lehigh University is holding a free, one-hour workshop at noon on Jan. 10. in the North Whitehall Township municipal building, 3256 Levans Road.
Concerns, frustration after gunfire erupts in gym of Allentown youth center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire at the East Side Youth Center that resulted in four people being shot happened in one of the gymnasiums during a basketball game, according to a neighborhood outreach group and people who frequent the center. Allentown police have been mum on details since the shooting happened...
Will Lehigh Valley schools be masking in the new year?
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Holiday gatherings are expected to contribute to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. And that has led some school districts in Pennsylvania to require students to wear masks for the first 10 days of classes following the winter break. Some schools are requiring masks for...
Allentown school board soliciting applications to fill empty seat
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown School District is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Friday to fill the school board seat formerly occupied by Nick Miller. Miller was sworn into office Tuesday as the state senator representing the newly redrawn 14th Senate District. He submitted his resignation by email on December 16, which was effective on Jan. 2, 2023. His resignation has yet to be voted on by the school board because of open meeting law requirements.
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
HARRISBURG — It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties first filed in 2014, argues that the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate...
Race for the next mayor of Easton sees some familiar faces
EASTON, Pa. – The mayor’s race in Easton is shaping up for 2023, at least on the Democratic side of the ticket. Incumbent Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said he plans to run again, and city council member Peter Melan threw his hat in the ring in December. Easton...
Gov. Tom Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. The Affordable Connectivity Program was established as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. Households that...
Finally, Allentown City Council appoints new member to vacant seat
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It took several weeks after being extended into the new year following a holiday break, but Allentown City Council on Wednesday night selected a new member. After the standard three rounds of voting, the council remained deadlocked and needed to hold a fourth vote. Allentown City...
Allentown Diocese to hold memorial Mass, Vespers for Benedict XVI
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Diocese has announced it will celebrate a special memorial Mass and special Vespers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Allentown Diocese Bishop Alfred Schlert will lead a special Vespers service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown.
Food supply chain pressures limiting school breakfast, lunch options
NAZARETH, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley school districts are experiencing supply chain issues - a trend that dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Education warned school districts in July 2021 of supply chain shortages and expected increases in food costs. Those problems are apparently continuing as the calendar turns to 2023 and nears the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are scheduled to elect a new speaker Tuesday. But unlike in most legislative sessions, it’s not clear who it will be, what party they’ll be from, or even how long they’ll serve. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are...
Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pennsylvania law
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year. Now fentanyl test strips are recognized...
LVHN acquires Bethlehem medical research center
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network has expanded its teaching opportunities by acquiring Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, a Bethlehem an anatomical research and education facility, officials announced Wednesday. Lehigh Valley Health Network acquired Venel Institute. The Bethlehem institute is an anatomical research and education facility.
Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
State lawmakers to take oath of office with immediate control of the House still unclear
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The latest iteration of Pennsylvania's General Assembly will take the oath of office at noon Tuesday, kicking off what likely will be a tumultuous few weeks in state politics. The November elections are over, but the parties still are jockeying for control of the Pennsylvania House. The...
5 Things to Know today: Kohberger hearing, lawmakers sworn in and more
The holiday season has ended, a new year has started and most of us are back to work on this Tuesday, Jan. 3. 1. It'll be a mild day with highs pushing into the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. But you'll need the umbrella, with rain expected throughout the day.
Experienced defense attorney joins Lehigh County DA office as second in command
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Criminal defense attorney Gavin P. Holihan has been appointed first assistant district attorney in the Lehigh County district attorney's office. Gavin P. Holihan will join the Lehigh County District Attorney's office as First Assistant DA this month. The position acts as the District Attorney when they are...
Northampton County Council elects new president, VP
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County Council on Tuesday voted 5-3 to make Commissioner Kerry Myers its president during the year’s reorganization meeting. Kerry Myers is Northampton County Council's new president, after serving as vice president in 2022. Ron Heckman was voted in as the new vice president. The...
