Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh Valley Space Fest in the works

EASTON, Pa. - The region has two space nerds collaborating on Lehigh Valley Space Fest, an event coming to Easton in May. Lehigh Valley Space Fest will be May 5-7 at Paxinosa Elementary School. The festival is in part organized by local NASA Solar System Ambassadors Todd Sullivan and Marty...
EASTON, PA
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
HARRISBURG, PA
Workshop teaches potential small business owners how to dig in

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Is one of your New Year's resolutions to open up a business?. If you live in Lehigh or Northampton counties, you may be in luck. The Small Business Development Center of Lehigh University is holding a free, one-hour workshop at noon on Jan. 10. in the North Whitehall Township municipal building, 3256 Levans Road.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Will Lehigh Valley schools be masking in the new year?

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Holiday gatherings are expected to contribute to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. And that has led some school districts in Pennsylvania to require students to wear masks for the first 10 days of classes following the winter break. Some schools are requiring masks for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Allentown school board soliciting applications to fill empty seat

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown School District is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Friday to fill the school board seat formerly occupied by Nick Miller. Miller was sworn into office Tuesday as the state senator representing the newly redrawn 14th Senate District. He submitted his resignation by email on December 16, which was effective on Jan. 2, 2023. His resignation has yet to be voted on by the school board because of open meeting law requirements.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Race for the next mayor of Easton sees some familiar faces

EASTON, Pa. – The mayor’s race in Easton is shaping up for 2023, at least on the Democratic side of the ticket. Incumbent Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said he plans to run again, and city council member Peter Melan threw his hat in the ring in December. Easton...
EASTON, PA
Gov. Tom Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. The Affordable Connectivity Program was established as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. Households that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Finally, Allentown City Council appoints new member to vacant seat

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It took several weeks after being extended into the new year following a holiday break, but Allentown City Council on Wednesday night selected a new member. After the standard three rounds of voting, the council remained deadlocked and needed to hold a fourth vote. Allentown City...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Allentown Diocese to hold memorial Mass, Vespers for Benedict XVI

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Allentown Diocese has announced it will celebrate a special memorial Mass and special Vespers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Allentown Diocese Bishop Alfred Schlert will lead a special Vespers service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Food supply chain pressures limiting school breakfast, lunch options

NAZARETH, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley school districts are experiencing supply chain issues - a trend that dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Education warned school districts in July 2021 of supply chain shortages and expected increases in food costs. Those problems are apparently continuing as the calendar turns to 2023 and nears the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pennsylvania law

HARRISBURG, Pa. - People in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year. Now fentanyl test strips are recognized...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LVHN acquires Bethlehem medical research center

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network has expanded its teaching opportunities by acquiring Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, a Bethlehem an anatomical research and education facility, officials announced Wednesday. Lehigh Valley Health Network acquired Venel Institute. The Bethlehem institute is an anatomical research and education facility.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Northampton County Council elects new president, VP

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County Council on Tuesday voted 5-3 to make Commissioner Kerry Myers its president during the year’s reorganization meeting. Kerry Myers is Northampton County Council's new president, after serving as vice president in 2022. Ron Heckman was voted in as the new vice president. The...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

