iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean
An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
The Crawfish Boxes
Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells the Truth
After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
Horrifying map reveals how many people will die if a 1,500-foot iron asteroid hits any point on the Earth
AN INTERACTIVE map has been released showing exactly what would happen if different kinds of asteroids hit any point on the Earth's surface. Browser app Asteroid Launcher visualizes our worst apocalyptic nightmares with horrifying statistics - you don't want to know how many people would die if a space rock struck Central Park.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
‘Last photo EVER taken on the moon’ uncovered showing NASA astronaut on final Lunar mission 50 years ago this month
A BRITISH photographer has unearthed what is thought to be the last photo ever taken on the Moon. Andy Saunders, a leading expert of NASA restoration, has shared the extraordinary newly remastered image of geologist and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt. The photograph was taken by fellow Apollo astronaut...
Gizmodo
The Best Photos From Mars in 2022
The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Gold Rush-Era Shipwreck Found With Millions of Dollars of Treasure on Board
The SS Pacific was a Gold Rush-era vessel that sunk off the coast of Cape Flattery in Washington state in 1875. The ship was reportedly carrying a total of gold worth $5 million in today’s value. This real-life treasure ship was just found by a pair of men from the Northwest Shipwreck Alliance, according to the Daily Mail.
Legendary Air Force pilot who parachuted from 19 miles above Earth dead at 94
Retired Air Force pilot Col. Joseph Kittinger passed away Friday in Florida at the age of 94. Kittinger held the record for the highest parachute jump for over 50 years.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain
Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
