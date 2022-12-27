A Buffalo man is being hailed as a hero after saving 24 people during last week’s brutal snowstorm that dumped up to 50.3 inches in western New York. Jay Withey’s truck got stuck on the road and he was forced to sleep in his vehicle with two strangers. “I walked to the houses to see if I could find shelter, any house that had lights on. I had $500 that I was offering, to sleep on their floor,” Withey told WBEN. After being turned down by everyone, he walked back to his truck defeated and with a new fear he had never...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO