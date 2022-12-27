ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Days of Our Lives' Stars Remember The Late John Aniston Following His Final Episode

By Samantha Nungesser
The time has officially come for Days of Our Lives fans to bid farewell to John Aniston . The actor, who died on Nov. 11 , made his final appearance on the soap opera on Monday (Dec. 26).

Aniston, who is also the father to Jennifer Aniston, starred on the long-running series as Victor Kiriakis since 1985. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2017 after more than 30 years of playing the character.

Meanwhile, his fellow co-stars have taken to the Days of Our Lives Instagram account to commemorate the legend’s final episode.

“For many years when they asked me who I wanted to work with, my answer was always Victor Kiriakis,” Robert Scott Wilson, who plays Alex, said . “From begging for my life from you to stop you from strangling me, to calling you Uncle Vic, has been a highlight of my life and I am forever grateful. Thank you for laying down this foundation for any man or any actor to strive for and how to be. They just don’t make them like you anymore, John.”

Bryan Dattilo, who has played Lucas on the show since 1993, remembered Aniston as an “amazing actor, an amazing man, master of the cue cards, master of crossword puzzles, and [sudoku],” while Judi Evans, who plays Bonnie, reflected on the actor’s sense of humor.

“Literally had a new joke every single day,” she said. “I would run up to him every morning and even before hello, ‘joke please’ and never once a repeat.”

Deidre Hall, another veteran of the series, elaborated on Aniston’s joke-telling.

“I can still hear him say, ‘Hey Dee, did you hear the one about….’ It’s going to be a lot more quiet now,” she said. “But what I know for sure now is heaven just got a lot more fun.”

Tina Huang, who joined Days as Melinda in 2020, reflected on the few scenes she shared with Aniston. She said, “He made me feel like I belonged and I will be forever grateful for that.”

Wally Kurth, who said that Aniston was his “acting partner” for the first four years of his television career, credited the actor for “shaping” who he is “as a professional.”

He continued, “John in particular, maybe because he was a father figure and a man, I really watched how he carried himself on the set and how he would analyze a script. So to this day I still work in a way that if I really examined my methodology, it would be John Aniston.”

You can watch Aniston’s final episode of Days of Our Lives, which is currently streaming on Peacock.

TETRAGRAMMATON ☆
3d ago

John Aniston was a terrific comic relief on Days of Our Lives as the great Victor Kiriakis. Rest in peace and know you were well loved by fans such as me.

