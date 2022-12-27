ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

Several weather alerts issued for Utah in anticipation of New Year's weekend storms

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hazardous winter weather and unpleasant travel conditions could dim the joy of ringing in the New Year this weekend. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the Friday morning snow flurries turned afternoon rain showers will likely bring a blanket of moisture to northern Utah come nighttime. Thomason predicted valley rain and mountain snow on Saturday, with snow levels coming in at around 7,000 feet, though that may be subject to change. By Sunday, Thomason said that rain droplets are expected to change to snow showers that could stick around until Monday morning.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Avalanche mitigation forces closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains all weekend long through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this could mean anywhere from one to three feet of fresh snow in the mountains, excluding the Cottonwood's, which are expected to get three to five feet.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahns drive to Rose Bowl early to avoid next winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation urged Utahns headed to southern California for the Rose Bowl to plan ahead and leave early. “Sunday into Monday we’re going to see a statewide storm that is going to make traveling very challenging,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snowfall expected to continue into New Year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our midweek storm has brought a healthy surge of moisture to the region with heavy snowfall in the mountains and a nice mix of rain and snow in the lower valleys. Some of the Upper Cottonwoods are reporting nearly two feet of snow in the past 24 hours with snow still falling in those areas. Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon with the bulk of the storm sliding through Southeast Utah this evening.
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning

WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
HEBER CITY, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday

SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSLTV

Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought

SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir

It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Before recreating consider snow totals, sold-out tickets and slippery roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Between traction laws, sold-out lift tickets and high snow totals, avoid heading to the slopes without a plan. But before choosing a different mountain to ski, evaluate your vehicle in reference to traction laws. As snow totals accumulate, the Utah Department of Transportation applies traction...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
kjzz.com

4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...

