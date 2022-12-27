Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Several weather alerts issued for Utah in anticipation of New Year's weekend storms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hazardous winter weather and unpleasant travel conditions could dim the joy of ringing in the New Year this weekend. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the Friday morning snow flurries turned afternoon rain showers will likely bring a blanket of moisture to northern Utah come nighttime. Thomason predicted valley rain and mountain snow on Saturday, with snow levels coming in at around 7,000 feet, though that may be subject to change. By Sunday, Thomason said that rain droplets are expected to change to snow showers that could stick around until Monday morning.
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Avalanche mitigation forces closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains all weekend long through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this could mean anywhere from one to three feet of fresh snow in the mountains, excluding the Cottonwood's, which are expected to get three to five feet.
KSLTV
Utahns drive to Rose Bowl early to avoid next winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation urged Utahns headed to southern California for the Rose Bowl to plan ahead and leave early. “Sunday into Monday we’re going to see a statewide storm that is going to make traveling very challenging,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snowfall expected to continue into New Year
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our midweek storm has brought a healthy surge of moisture to the region with heavy snowfall in the mountains and a nice mix of rain and snow in the lower valleys. Some of the Upper Cottonwoods are reporting nearly two feet of snow in the past 24 hours with snow still falling in those areas. Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon with the bulk of the storm sliding through Southeast Utah this evening.
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
hebervalleyradio.com
Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning
WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
KSLTV
Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought
SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
kslnewsradio.com
Before recreating consider snow totals, sold-out tickets and slippery roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Between traction laws, sold-out lift tickets and high snow totals, avoid heading to the slopes without a plan. But before choosing a different mountain to ski, evaluate your vehicle in reference to traction laws. As snow totals accumulate, the Utah Department of Transportation applies traction...
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
kjzz.com
4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
oilcity.news
High winds, heavy snow to impact I-80, I-25 in Wyoming from Thursday into New Year’s weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Interstate 25 and I-80 corridors can expect weather to impact travel conditions from Thursday into the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Sections of both I-25 and I-80 could see wind gusts of up to...
oilcity.news
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
